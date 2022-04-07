It’s a Thursday which means Sydney and parts of NSW are experiencing floods again. Hell, we could throw a dart at a dartboard with the days of the week on it and be knee-deep in water. As the heavens opened for the umpteenth time and rain pelted down, photos and videos of flooding and water all over the place started appearing online showing just how extremely fucked it all is.

Floodwaters were erupting from every angle in Dee Why on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, transforming the road into more of a white water rafting scene.

Down the road in Vaucluse, there were reverse waterfalls. Yep, the wind was so strong that it was whipping water vertically up the sides of the cliff faces.

🌧Herald photographer Peter Rae captured these images at Vaucluse this morning, as waterfalls began to form in the eastern Sydney suburb. Follow the latest developments: https://t.co/CANE2Jli0m#Sydney #SydneyFlood pic.twitter.com/JO99jLPVyc — David Li (@Dave2307) April 7, 2022

The SES has urged people in low-lying parts of Woronora and Bonnet Bay in the Sutherland Shire to evacuate as the Woronora River is at critical levels.

Water is flowing down Park Street into the Woronora River. Video: @mpbowers @MatildaBoseley pic.twitter.com/wryTwH8vdT — carly earl (@carly_earl) April 7, 2022

Same spot on the Woronora River, photos taken half a day apart. The water has receded but high tide, more rain, and water releases from the dam upstream means nobody’s breathing easy just yet. pic.twitter.com/qk5p5JVjL5 — Ruby Cornish (@rubycornish) April 7, 2022

Amazing video from @mpbowers of the Woronora River in the Sutherland Shire. With floods warnings in the area increasing. @MatildaBoseley pic.twitter.com/pBT41ArXXO — carly earl (@carly_earl) April 7, 2022

Debris going down the Woronora River pic.twitter.com/0EQzQvTl34 — Jake Lapham (@JakeLapham) April 6, 2022

In Sydney’s southwest, the SES was working hard to sandbag shops, homes and buildings in Picton as the local Stonequarry Creek was rising at a rapid rate.

#NSWRFS crews are assisting the @NSWSES with sandbagging shops and homes around the Picton CBD. The Stonequarry Creek is rising and the SES is advising people in the area to prepare to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/iISbGA0glR — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) April 7, 2022

The RFS even had to winch a man to safety with a helicopter in Kangaroo Valley south of Sydney after he was stranded in floodwaters.

Following a request from @NSWSES, a #NSWRFS helicopter winched a gentleman to safety this afternoon after he became stranded in Kangaroo Valley.

With further flooding predicted over coming days, be sure to stay up to date with the current warnings via @NSWSES & @BOM_NSW. pic.twitter.com/NpcYbrbvDG — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) April 7, 2022

The ponds of Wollongong University’s campus have turned into torrenting rivers, and I can’t help but worry for all the big, angry ducks who call the uni their home.

The @UOW Wollongong campus is feeling the force of flood waters today. There are reports of damage to facilities on campus, and staff and students have been advised to avoid campus where possible. Video: nursing student @LucyBayer9 pic.twitter.com/RwQ3irqhB6 — UOWTV (@UOWTV) April 7, 2022

Off campus, the streets have turned into rivers too. Jesus wept can someone check in on Chicko’s?

If you’re in the midst of this unbelievable — but sadly pretty fucking predictable — weather causing these NSW floods: keep dry, be safe and for the love of God stay the fuck out of the floodwaters.