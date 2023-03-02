If you thought that the actions of Married At First Sight groom Dan Hunjas couldn’t get any worse, take a seat. We’ve got some news for you fresh from the MAFS 2023 kettle. This morning on the Kyle And Jackie O Show, MAFS bride Evelyn Ellis alleged that Dan made some even more off comments while filming that weren’t even aired on the show.

Evelyn didn’t mince her words during the interview, referring to Dan as a “piece of shit” as she recounted the dirty deets of the butt-dial phone scandal.

When pushed about the dinner party fight by host Jackie O, Evelyn explained that there was a lot more to the story than what we saw during the dinner party episode.



“Dan is very good with his words. I knew that I had some work to do to get the truth out and I knew he wasn’t going to give it out easily so I turned into a chihuahua with a chew toy. I was giving it to him for sure, but he deserved it,” she stated.

“There’s a lot worse things that he said that he’s not going to admit… it was so messed up that it couldn’t be aired.”



While Evelyn conceded that she didn’t hear these comments with her own ears, she alleged that Dan did own up to making the comments during the experiment.

After Evelyn’s spicy call, Dan jumped on and refuted a bunch of her claims, including whether the butt-dial incident even happened.

“Listen, there are absolutely some things I have said. I’m happy to own and admit those things, and we can talk about that but the butt-dial absolutely did not happen,” Dan said.

“I’m not mad at all that we had to speak about [what I said] because the things we spoke about were things I already spoke to Sandy about. We were deliberately mismatched on this, there’s no doubt about it.



“There’s text messages between Sandy and I where she goes ‘Dan, you told me you could never fall in love with me, I feel hurt, I feel rejected. Absolutely, we had those chats behind-the-scenes. The chat with the boys was very much similar to that, saying that we were deliberately mismatched.”

Dan did not directly address Evelyn’s allegations about his other comments on the show.

We have reached out to MAFS for a comment from Dan.