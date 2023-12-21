The MAFS 2023 Cast Has Apparently Lost Thousands Of Insta Followers Due To Their Personalities

Sucks to be any MAFS 2023 cast member who went on the show to gain a social media following because according to reports, this year’s Married At First Sight stars have been losing followers in droves.

Yahoo Lifestyle recently published a report claiming the cast have been losing thousands of followers each month since appearing on the show.

As spotted by So Dramatic!, after the article went live on Instagram, My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge commented: “‘Cos they are not nice?”

Ooooft, the shade!

King was pretty succinct so we don’t know any further details, but my guess is that he had an unfriendly run-in with some MAFS 2023 stars at a recent Z-list event and it’s left a bad taste in his mouth.

But according to a talent agent quoted in Yahoo Lifestyle’s report, the reason for the mass drop in followers is “nothing personal,” but simply because “the public get bored and move on quickly”.

“Once the hype surrounding the show ends, people gradually unfollow as they don’t want another influencer in their feed producing the exact same content as every other influencer,” the talent agent told the site.

“If you want to consistently grow your following, you have to find a niche or be more original with your content.”

Get this: the talent agent told the site that the bubble has pretty much burst for MAFS stars and nowadays agencies are less inclined to add them to their roster because “they just don’t make money”.

In the article, Yahoo quotes Social Blade figures stating that in the last 30 days, Melinda Willis has reportedly lost 2,820 followers, Claire Nomarhas has lost 2,280, Jesse Burford has lost 1,530 and Layton Mills has lost 540.

Meanwhile, Ollie Skelton has apparently lost 180 followers, Harrison Boon has lost 120, Alyssa Barmonde has lost 90 and Tahnee Cook has lost 60.

Eek, looks like the MAFS ain’t mathing!