OH BOTHER: Bronte Schofield Is Copping Heat From Over The Pond For Spoiling The MAFS Ending

If you’re following the Married At First Sight (MAFS) cast of 2023 on Instagram, it’s pretty clear they have barely any fkn control over what they post. Allegedly, this will continue until the show finishes its run in the UK. But if you head on over to TikTok, you’ll quickly discover that it’s a very different story.

It seems that the MAFS cast have full control over their TikTok accounts and we’ve seen the likes of Harrison Boon, Jesse Burford and Janelle Han jump back onto the platform with gusto.

But although the cast has only recently started reclaiming their social media autonomy, it seems that Bronte Schofield is already in hot water with MAFS viewers over the pond for spoiling the ending of the show.

While Bronte has been posting vids that heavily allude to her and Harrison splitting up since Thursday last week, her latest TikTok with fellow bride Lyndall Grace has caused a bit of a stir for UK fans of the show.

In the vid, the gals are seen looking gorgeous sipping on mimosas and truly embodying the vibe I wish I had going on at 9:49 Tuesday morning after a long weekend.

The caption reads “Single..AGAIN, how sad” paired with an audio that sarcastically says “oh no! I’m devastated!” along with some hearty laughs.

Clearly, the girlies aren’t too pressed about being single and ready to mingle after their train-wreck relationships on MAFS.

But as the video quickly amassed over 1.4 million views, some people were not too happy to see massive spoilers pop up on their FYP.

“The UK is still behind pls don’t let us know anymore until it’s done,” one user wrote.

“Nooooo we’re way behind in the UK,” another said.

“waaaat we’re only half way through in the UK that’s ruined it for me now,” a disgruntled commenter exclaimed.

Bronte was quick on the replies though.

“IM SO SORRY😂❤️ it’s still worth the watch I swear,” she replied to one UK viewer.

“I FEEL SO BAD! Please don’t cancel me😂 no more I promise xxx,” she said to another.

While Bronte’s relationship breakdown probably wasn’t too surprising, I’m sure seeing that Lyndall’s relationship with Cameron Woods didn’t work out was a surprise to the UK fans.

But thats not all.

In a cheeky response to a comment on their video, Bronte and Lyndall also intimated that they might be hooking up.

While it’s very likely that these replies are just a queer-baiting effort to say ~relevant~, there’s always romantic part of me that hopes that the gals on the show will say “fuck toxic men” and run off together.

Ah yes, the ultimate bisexual dream.