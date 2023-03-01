IDK about you but I need both Xanax and cyanide after that MAFS Dinner Party. It’s probably even a stretch to call it a Dinner Party considering all the dick swinging that went down.

ICYMI, the whole butt-dial hullaballoo feat. Rupert‘s cheeks, Evelyn‘s ears and Hugo and Dan‘s fat mouths was brought up.

Evelyn went full queen shit and confronted both blokes; Hugo during the pre-drinks and Dan at the dinner table.

To give Hugo credit, he apologised and took accountability for what he said about Tayla. Dan, on the other hand, essentially started gaslighting Evelyn and his gorgeous wife Sandy mid-dinner.

Except for the fact he was treating them abhorrently, the other yuck thing about the entire situation was that both Duncan and Ollie had stuff to say in the private pieces-to-camera about Dan’s behaviour, but not in front of the entire table.

Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m a fan of these blokes. They’ve both proven to be quite emotionally mature and respectful of their wives.

But I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t disappointing to see their hesitancy to confess what they’d seen when they were out with Da Boiz and substantiate Evelyn’s claims, ‘cos Dan was walking all over her. It also could’ve been an opportunity to support Sandy, ya know.

The good people of Twitter were pissed that Duncan and Ollie were saving face in front of Da Boiz.

Think it’s fair to say men are still too weak to call out their male friends for atrocious behaviour.

Shame really. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Succulent Chinese Meal (@Julxxx0) March 1, 2023

All these guys suck. Speak up about shitty behavior! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Cometsdesert (@cometsdesert) March 1, 2023

All these boys were there that night and none of them are sticking up for Sandy #mafs #mafsau — Alex (@Murr_Wurr) March 1, 2023

Why dont these guys admit to what Dan and Hugo said… they’re staying silent and letting Dan make Evelyn look like a liar when she’s not ughhh men are chicken shit #MAFSAU #MAFS — Lodz 🦋 (@sumwheresmiling) March 1, 2023

Why are none of the guys that were actually there and heard things not backing Evelyn up?? #MAFSAU — cait (@sunflwercait) March 1, 2023

FFS why can’t these men speak up and say something when they were there and heard it all #MAFSAU — e l l i e ♔ (@ellsyeahhh) March 1, 2023

can Duncan please stop beating around the bullshit – normalise men calling out other men’s toxic behaviour #MAFSAU — elizabeth 🪩 (@lizberg_) March 1, 2023

Not speaking is lying Ollie. Speak! #MAFSAU — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) March 1, 2023

These men I swear can we just #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WHobfBmnNT — jordyn (@jordyn_x) March 1, 2023

Why aren’t the boys exposing him .. why are they silent #MAFSAU — Bfitwithb (@Bfitwithb) March 1, 2023

These men every single one of them SUCKS why can’t men stand up to other men? Is it the beast mode or what? FFS men are so weak #MAFSAU — HurricaneHoot (@HannahP02305301) March 1, 2023

All these men saying they saw Dan be evil in the pieces to camera but keeping their mouths shut at the table 🤢🤢#MAFS #MAFSAU — dr mimi🦇 (@drmimip) March 1, 2023

Lads pls, we love you and know you’re not dickheads like Harrison and Dan. Maybe it was a weird editing thing and Duncan and Ollie actually did speak up at the dinner table, in which case soz. But if ya didn’t, it’s pretty gronky.

Thank God the gals looked out for each other, though! If you’d like to read all about Evelyn and Claire tearing Dan a new asshole, you can catch up via our gorgy recap.

If you’re still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.