Warning: This story makes reference to gaslighting and emotional abuse.

Married At First Sight fans have called out Andrew‘s behaviour towards Holly at the dinner party in Wednesday night’s MAFS episode. Specifically, they’ve described it as “narcissistic” and an example of gaslighting. But the worst of it was that the other gals believed him.

In case you missed it, Holly and Andrew arrived at the party separately.

Andrew came in first and convinced everyone he was hurt and remorseful after Holly kicked him to the kerb. Olivia and Tamara sided with him because they felt that Holly had disrespected him at the last dinner party.

Uh-uh. No, ma’am. Rollback the tapes because that was not how things looked to us. Especially after old mate called his bride a dud root on national telly.

But strangely, everyone at the dinner party believed king manipulator Andrew.

“I felt that energy that they really wanted to go after Holly,” he told producers as he literally manipulated the other brides and grooms to come for her.

“That’s a reflection of Holly not me.”

Bro. Kindly fuck off.

Andrew doubled down on his BS when Holly arrived. He asked how she was from across the room so everyone could hear him and further buy into his image of her as the villain of their story.

The moment left the internet pressed as a pub panini. Fans on Twitter said they felt gaslit. Others described Andrew’s actions as “classic narcissistic behaviour”. They said they were disappointed in the women on the show for buying into his attack on another woman because he seemed nice in public.

“The narrative where Andrew can be a literal sociopath misogynist but it’s still Holly who is ‘too intense’ re[garding] wanting kids or whatever is literally everything that sucks about being a woman in one example,” wrote one user as the episode aired.

The narrative where Andrew can be a literal sociopath misogynist but it’s still Holly who is “too intense” re wanting kids or whatever is literally everything that sucks about being a woman in one example #MAFS #MAFSAU — realityniccy59 (@realityniccy59) February 16, 2022

Another called it “classic gaslighting behaviour”.

“How can people not see this! Holly is acting ‘crazy’ because that is legit what gaslighting people make you feel. CRAZY.”

This is classic gaslighting behaviour. How ???? can ???? people ???? not ???? see ???? this! Holly is acting ‘crazy’ because that is legit what gaslighting people make you feel. CRAZY. #MAFSAU #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight — akinat (@Elle94004403) February 16, 2022

Here were the best tweets about Andrew’s BS speech and the group’s reaction at the latest MAFS dinner party.

In case it builds awareness: Andrew blaming Holly of narcissism is a classic example of narcissistic projection – accusing someone of doing what they in fact are doing. The narc passes their shame to avoid dealing with it. Holly needs to leave. The manipulation is abusive #MAFSAU — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) February 15, 2022

My face every time Andrew calls himself a leader. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/A1l0kM22lF — Sarah (@MsGanoosh) February 16, 2022

Alessandra’s reaction to Andrew pouting and storming off is all of us right now ????#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/iaTmnXxloS — Leto’s Burner (@MountainTedK) February 16, 2022

Australia watching the entire group side with Andrew tonight #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/xOkh7VQj7S — Jimmy & Nath (@jimmyandnath) February 16, 2022

Narcissistic behaviour 101. Turn the room against the person you’re hurting / targeting. Andrew on MAFS is exhibit A. #shouldagonehome #MAFSAU #MAFS — the gypsy's wife (she/her) (@theglitterfades) February 16, 2022

Me every time Andrew is on screen babbling his manipulative bullshit #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/kVkGxZ2mLl — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) February 16, 2022

Classic gaslighting. Push someone to their absolute limit and when they snap sit back calmly as though ‘see, told you they were crazy and unreasonable…see what I’ve been dealing with?’ #MAFSAU — Meagan (@diddlyumptious) February 16, 2022

I have lost faith in my own gender. To watch women immediately side with a male because ‘He’s so nice in public’, is a step backwards for the sisterhood. Isn’t false tears, gaslighting and public kindness a trade mark of domestic abusers? This actually makes me angry. #MAFSAU — Caroline Burke (@Capiscar) February 16, 2022

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.