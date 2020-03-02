Despite most of this year’s Married At First Sight pairings being, well, let’s just say duds… I had hopes that at least Ivan Sarakula and Aleksandra Markovic would go the distance, but based on this shady-ass Instagram interaction, it looks like even they don’t make it through to the other side.

Even though things seem all find and dandy on MAFS, Aleks has dropped a major bomb on Insta and fans are in shock.

Commenting on a paparazzi photo shared on MAFS Funny of her and hubby Ivan on a double date with fellow MAFS couple Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan, Aleks accused her man of being a “fuck boy.”

“I just vomited,” Stacey commented on the photo.

Aleks then wrote, “I’m feeling ill as well what were we thinking?”

“As if we were seen with that. Hahaha fuck sake. I blame lack of sleep,” Stacey replied.

“We must have been losing our minds! Or maybe just falling for the fuck boy lies and manipulation,” Aleks wrote.

Aaaaaand another MAFS couple bites the dust.