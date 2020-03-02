We’re back in wedding mode on Married At First Sight and honestly, I don’t know if I can handle any more couples at this point.

Lizzie from last season is back again, this time matched with Seb, who is a MAFS virgin.

But it wasn’t Lizzie who ended up being the star of the episode, it was her spicy mum.

For starters, she seems to be going through an emo phase and wore all black to the wedding. If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of My Chemical Romance’s I’m Not Okay (I Promise) playing softly in the background.

We stan Morticia Addams. I mean, Lizzie’s mum.

She’s been through this rodeo before, she’s seen her daughter’s heartbreak on national television and honestly, she doesn’t seem too stoked about Lizzie coming back for seconds. But like most mums, she’s being supportive nonetheless.

However, fans are convinced she’s not going to like Seb, which is a bad start.

As the episode progressed, the suspicions proved to be correct because she came to the wedding reception guns a-blazing, ready to interrogate the shit out of Seb.

Poor Seb tried to tell her that he’s not the cheating type and honestly, I believe him. But no matter how hard he tries, Lizzie’s mum isn’t buying it.

Honestly, she just wants to make sure nobody cheats on her daughter again. We can’t help but stan a protective mum, but I think she might need to cool it a little.

She was immediately on the attack, questioning him for everything from his relationships to his career.

Some fans were calling her embarrassing and honestly, I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t want this sort of interrogation on my first date/wedding.

I truly hope these two last, not just because I want Lizzie to find her happily ever after, but also because I’m scared for Seb’s safety if he hurts her.