Married At First Sight fans pitied Al after he opened up about his fear of rejection from Sam in Monday night’s episode. Bless this sweet puppy of a 25-year-old man.

In case you missed it, Sam and Al were asked to rank each other with the other brides and grooms on the show last week. Al confidently put Sam first as Sam placed Al in third. She told him that she was more attracted to older men like IRL Daddy Anthony and Texan Daddy Andrew.

Al was pretty heartbroken by the results even compared to Sam’s response to his wedding vows made up of Eminem lyrics.

When the pair were asked to share a cheeky pash in Monday night’s episode, Sam said she didn’t want to do it. She explained that she didn’t want to go through with it because Al didn’t follow her to bed the night prior when they shared a smooch.

They eventually made out because of course they did. But the whole incident still left fans (me included) simping hardcore for the grown man who was doing the worm on his wedding day.

“Al is growing on me. Ok, I said it,” wrote one user as the episode finished airing.

“Al is so confused and I almost feel sorry for the poor kid,” added another.

Others have praised Al for his communication compared to other partners on the show—ahem, Andrew and Selin, take notes.

Here were the best tweets about Al’s reaction to Sam’s mixed signals in Monday night’s Married At First Sight ep.

Al is growing on me. Ok I said it.#MAFSAU — TG (@tg_greg) February 14, 2022

Al is so confused and I almost feel sorry for the poor kid. #mafs #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Kylie Orr (@KylieOrrWriter) February 14, 2022

All the crap Al copped on twitter at the start and he turns out to be one of the good guys hahaha #MAFSAU — RexArm (@RexArm2) February 14, 2022

Al is growing on me, his communication is far better than the other partners, and he’s actually willing to do better #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS #MAFS — woodss❤️ (@barbz_minaj05) February 14, 2022

WHY DO I LIKE AL SO MUCH NOW #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha (taylor’s version) (@intosneedy) February 14, 2022

Well fuck me, I kinda like Al. Immature yes but also quite sweet #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Hanni (@hannifahakbari) February 14, 2022

Oh, for goodness sake! No wonder Al didn’t follow Sam to bed. The woman sends him all the mixed signals. He wants to kiss her and she ‘won’t do that’. She’s been doing this from the wedding day. #MAFSAU — Little Mary Sunshine (@MaryPot67032662) February 14, 2022

Idk but I think since Sam rejected Al on the honeymoon he’s probably too scared to be too forward… #MAFSAU — nads ???? (@thelifeofnadss) February 14, 2022

Sam you’ve pushed Al away so much no wonder he can’t pick up on the cues.. #MAFSAU — ???? (@_00_Leesa_00_) February 14, 2022

