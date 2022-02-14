In news that shocked no one, a bunch of this year’s MAFS contestants were exposed for being actors, including Holly Greenstein who has now defended her intentions for joining the show. Oh, and she spilled some tea on her relationship with Andrew Davis, too.

Holly Greenstein has had a bit of a hard time on MAFS. For one, she was paired with insufferable Texan Andrew, who has consistently humiliated and attacked her on the show in what he reckons is just “brutal honesty”.

When you pair that with her unfathomable decision to stay on the show after getting absolutely ripped apart for “vacant” sex by Andrew, her acting career and rumours she was paid to stay on the show, well, it does seem a bit suss.

However, Holly has finally defended herself against implications she’s on the show for clout — she said she really is looking for love.

“Acting and lifestyle modelling are a passion of mine! It is not my focus. However, I love being on set occasionally when I can, when it fits into my lifestyle,” Holly told New Idea.

“I can only hope it continues to be a part of my life in some small way, along with being a wife and mother one day soon,” she added, to clarify that her appearance on MAFS has nothing to do with acting.

“Timeless was a US series shot in Vancouver. I was lucky enough to score a small role on an episode! Although small, it was an incredible experience that I’ll always hold close to my heart!

“My intentions for coming onto MAFS were pure and honest. I really thought I’d tried everything when it came to dating. My acting career had nothing to do with going on MAFS. I do enjoy the occasional lifestyle modelling or commercial gig — however, this hasn’t been my focus.”

Holly: I really want a baby and it’s the one thing I think about now.

Experts: We have just the guy for you…#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/fCu30yj30v — Imdad (@shitchat_imdad) February 8, 2022

Holly then went on to address her train wreck relationship with Andrew in terms that are way more delicate than he deserves — and spilled some tea on who he is behind the scenes, too.

“Andrew and I have very different values,” Holly said in what is probably the understatement of the year.

“Behind the scenes on our honeymoon, Andrew expressed his strong political views that were very different to mine — the very opposite of what he said on camera at the wedding,” she said.

Hmmmm. Why am I not surprised that Andrew Davis, a white man from Texas who hosts a fitness podcast, has strong and/or controversial political opinions??

I’m sure we’ll find out exactly what those opinions are in the next bin-fire episode of MAFS.