Oh god, oh god, oh god, oh god, oh GOD… MAFS 2022 has started airing in the US. Fuck. Oh shit. Oh no. Awkwarddddd.

Just as the wildly controversial new season wrapped Down Under, it’s just kicked off over in the States and I wanna say they’re in for a treat, but I think it’s more fair to say they’re in for an absolute shock.

And from what we’ve seen online, the latter is definitely true.

Stunned US viewers have taken to social media to voice their gripes about the early eps of MAFS Season 9.

Perhaps the biggest (and most justified) complaint is the blatant lack of diversity and mates, if ya think that’s bad, just wait ’til ya see what’s coming…

“No POC? I won’t be watching…” one American ‘grammer wrote, via Daily Mail.

“Are there no Spanish, Black or Asian people in Australia?” wrote another, while a third IGer wrote: “Why is everyone blonde and white?”

“No diversity / inclusion on MAFS Australia,” another person commented. “Other people exist!”

Another common complaint was that the music in the background was too loud (???).

“Please take the background music off. We can’t hear what they are even saying,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “What’s with the melodramatic songs? It’s marriage, not war.”

There was also a lot of complaining about the amount of filler and botox the brides supposedly use and I’m not sure anyone from the US has a leg to stand on, but go off.

“Does anyone in Australia have real lips?” one fan asked, to which another replied: “They’re all white with perfect bodies and lip filler.”

Now, as I said earlier, these are just the early reactions to the first few eps. Just you bloody WAIT ’til they see all the other shit that goes down.