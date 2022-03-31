The internet’s fave MAFS couple Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar accidentally spilled the spicy beans on whether they’re still together after the show. And oh my God, it was nearly as cute as their Final Vows.

Dom and Jack were chatting to radio hosts Allan and Carly on Hit FM on Wednesday morning when they let the cat out of the bag.

Dom said they watched their Final Vows in Tuesday night’s ep *together*. Not only that, she said they were “holding each other so tight”.

Pump this cute shit into my veins. I’m pleased to report we single girls, gays and theys can continue to vicariously live through reality TV’s cutest couple.

“[We were] like, ‘oh my God, this is magical’. It was just incredible reliving that moment,” Dom said.

Dom then clarified that yes, she and Jack were still together post-show. Everyone who freaked out when Dom cast doubt on a long-term future with Jack at the final dinner party breathed a deep sigh of relief there.

“So much has happened between then and now with Jack and I. But we’re stronger than ever,” Dom said.

“You’ll see at the reunion there’s a bit more to come. But I think people are going to be happy with everyone.”

Music to our romance-hungry ears.

As if that wasn’t adorable enough, Dom then casually dropped the L Bomb. Yep, that’s right. Dom and Jack weren’t just sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G. They are apparently serious with each other.

“Jack and I love each other very, very much,” she said.

“Look at these bombs being dropped,” said Jack.

“There is nothing but love for this girl I tell you that right now.”

Sources said Olivia Frazer’s blood was boiling when she heard that. For legal reasons, that’s a joke.

Speaking of Olivia, Dom and Jack acted like the bigger people and said their MAFS rival didn’t deserve to lose her job because of her behaviour on the show.

“We’re only hearing what you guys are hearing. We’re not in contact with Liv and Jackson,” Jack said.

“Regardless of the actions that were taken, there’s gotta be some level of accountability. A sorry really hasn’t been given even to this day.

“But in terms of the hate, no one deserves that.”

“I don’t condone any of the hate messages or comments,” Dom added.

“But I think the bigger picture here is the Australian public has seen what’s going on and they’re not putting up with it.

“The large majority of people in the experiment didn’t have the backbone or balls to stand up and have an opinion. A lot of them just sat there and looked like stunned mullets.”

God, I love them so much.

MAFS tea spillers via So Dramatic! claimed Cody Bromley broke up with Selina Chhaur the morning after the reunion was filmed. But maybe the experts got it right there.