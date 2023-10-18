OMFG: Bonkers British Reality Show Made In Chelsea Is Copping An Aussie Spinoff Set In Bondi

Do you love watching hot, rich people making up, breaking up and more? Well, you’re in luck ‘cos Channel 7 has announced a new show titled Made in Bondi, and I can smell the vapidity from here.

In its 2024 programming event, Channel 7 announced a new reality TV show that’ll give Aussie audiences “a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and sizzling romances”, as per The Guardian.

“From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives,” Seven announced, as per the publication.

If you’re thinking the name Made in Bondi sounds familiar, it is a spin-off of the UK fave Made in Chelsea, which is described as “an eye-opening reality series that follows the lives and loves of the socially elite 20-somethings who live in some of London’s most exclusive postcodes”, as per the Channel 4 website.

The Brits loved Made in Chelsea so much that it won a BAFTA award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Programme in 2013.

Angus Ross, a programming executive AKA one of Channel 7’s big bosses, said that Made in Chelsea was a ‘yuge hit and hoped that the Australian version would create the same amount of buzz once it dropped.

“Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will have viewers hooked from the first minute,” Ross said.

Karl Warner, the head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said he was thrilled to see the Made in franchise grow.

“Made in Chelsea has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms,” Warner added, as per The Guardian.

Casting details for Made in Bondi have yet to be released, so I guess we’ll have to sit tight and wait to see which of “Bondi’s elite” make it on the show.

Not to sound like a whole Debby downer, but how many damn shows do we need about rich hot people on the beach? We had Byron Baes and that flopped. We also had The Shire and that one went straight to floptropica.

I’m probably missing another one, but I’m seeing a pattern here with reality TV that follows the beach and “socialites”.

There’s only one person who can save this show… and that’s Anna Paul, but I doubt she’d jump since we watch her whole life through TikTok.

Soz Channel 7 probs gonna hit snooze on this one.