Love Island Australia‘s Courtney Stubbs is claiming that her Season 3 costar Aaron Waters was a grade-A piece of shit to her in the villa. “He bullied me, belittled me. He skin-shamed me, he body-shamed me,” she said in a 3-part TikTok series.

Courtney’s revelation was prompted by a promo teasing the arrival of Aaron and Love Island Australia Season 2’s Jessie Wynter into the Love Island UK villa this week. The video details the Australian bombshells’ past experience on the show, with Aaron choosing to take aim at Courtney on a global scale.

“So the first girl that I coupled up with in the villa was my least favourite,” Aaron said in the video. “Definitely wasn’t the girl for me, so I don’t beat around the bush.”

Upon waking up to the video on the account (which has a following of 3.6 million, mind you), Courtney shared a series of three TikTok videos detailing her experiences with Aaron in the Byron Bay villa last year. It’s heartbreaking and blood-boiling all in one.

“He would constantly tell me to fuck off, to shut up the whole show,” Courtney said, claiming that Aaron made it his “personal vendetta” to ensure every other male in the villa also saw her the way he did.

Courtney said that Aaron made it clear he didn’t want to pursue her, providing unsolicited commentary around his preferences in the process.

“He said to me, ‘I like clean girls. Girls that, you know, who take care of their skin and skincare, and you know, you’re not really into that stuff.’ So he was referring to my acne.”

Courtney had just begun taking Roaccutane medication at the time, and was feeling “insecure” about the purging phase of the treatment, which resulted in cystic acne on her face. “So to have someone to point that out to you, I’m like, ‘Oh, great, guys are going to notice this the whole show’,” she explained.

Courtney said that Aaron followed this up by body-shaming her.

“He goes, ‘I obviously like when girls take care of their bodies and they go to the gym and stuff like that’,” Courtney explained while breaking down in tears.

“He straight-up, the first morning of the villa, shamed me for my skin and shamed me for my body. I literally bawled my eyes out for the whole of the first morning.”

In the final video, Courtney says that she has never done anything to Aaron although he has made multiple comments about her in the last year — on public forums like podcasts and online. She said that she hopes Love Island UK shows his true colours because Love Island Australia sure didn’t.

In fact, it’ll be interesting to see how this is handled by Love Island UK producers. Last season, there was viewer backlash after Tasha Ghouri was bullied by the male contestants (who later apologised to her).

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but women are already insecure about our appearances without the loaded commentary and unrealistic standards placed on us by men. How could we not be when society tells us that we need to look a certain way to have value in this world? How could we not be when men continually prefer women are “thinner” and “cleaner”?

And don’t hide behind this bullshit of liking women who prioritise their health. Just because a woman has acne or curves, it doesn’t mean she’s not looking after herself.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her here.