It’s a wild week of happy and sad news for Aussie Love Island stars, with Season 2 winners Josh Packham and Anna McEvoy announcing their split days after Josh’s twin brother Luke Packham announced his engagement.

Anna and Josh broke up after moving in together in June and having to deal with Melbourne’s second lockdown. That alone is enough to put a strain on any young couple.

“It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways,” Anna posted on Insta.

“I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It’s extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh also made an Insta story with a similar explanation.

“We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don’t work out and two people simply grow apart,” he said.

“I am incredibly grateful for the time we have shared.”

Just three days earlier, Josh’s twin brother Luke, who was in the same season of Love Island but didn’t make it as far, also made an announcement on Instagram.

“Took this girl diving today and popped the question at the bottom of the ocean!” he said.

“Was a moment I will remember forever.”

Luke and Olivia have been dating since at least December, according to his Insta posts.

After announcing their engagement, his brother Josh shared the post on his own story and said “Congrats you two.”

Little did we know his own relationship was sadly near its end.

Wild, wild scenes all around, but we’d expect nothing else from the winners and former contestants of a dating reality TV show.

Love giveth, love taketh, Love Islanth.