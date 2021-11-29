In news that will surprise absolutely no one, the first Love Island Australia 2021 pair have called it quits, old mates Jess Velkovski and Aaron Waters.

The pair made it to the end of the show and were close to nabbing the top prize, but lost out to fan faves Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis.

Speaking to 9Now, Aaron revealed that he and Jess were struggling to move past *that* “filthy look” he supposedly gave Jess during one of the challenges.

“We still had issues seeing eye to eye on a situation in the Villa,” he said. “I wanted to move past it, and at least thought we could grow from it, but there was no real growth there, so I just felt like it was best to part ways.”

He added, “In ways I can understand her but in ways we just sort of didn’t mix well.”

Aaron also admitted that there was “a lot of friction [and] tension” that followed them into the outside world after exiting the lush Byron Bay Villa.

“Moving forward out of the Villa we had some time together and it kept coming up… so I felt like it was dragging us down,” he said.

Jess also confirmed the breakup on her end via Insta Stories.

“Hey guys, a lot of people have been asking about Aaron and I. Unfortunately we are no longer together,” she wrote.

“We both agreed it’s for the best for both of us. Appreciate all of your love and support.”

The signs were there via Aaron’s Insta as he recently did what all blokes do post-breakup: he shaved his head and shared a spicy caption to the ‘gram, writing: “Hit the reset button today, might even keep it.”

The pair were runners-up along with Chris Graudins and Zoe Clish, and we’re expecting a breakup announcement from those two in five, four, three, two…

Meanwhile, Love Island Australia 2021 is available to watch on 9Now, if ya wanna relive the madness.