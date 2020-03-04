Recently announced Bachelor 2020 suitor, Locky Gilbert has clarified his relationship status after punters questioned WTF went down between him and fellow Survivor All Stars contender, Brooke Jowett.

The pair were lovey dovey during the recent season of the series so people were surprised to learn that he is now on the hunt for a GF via the Channel Ten dating series.

This morning, Brooke confirmed through a cryptic Instagram comment that the pair’s relationship did not blossom and she therefore doesn’t care about his news.

“WHAT ABOUT @brookejowett ?????” Asked one ‘grammer.

“She’ll survive x,” Brooke responded.

He later addressed what the hell went down between them during his interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show this morning (the first of many spicy radio interviews he’ll partake in, I’m sure).

“Yeah um, Brooke’s an amazing girl, but the thing is, it was filmed like 5 months ago,” he told the shock jocks.

“So, it was quite a while ago and on the show you just want to have that person that you can fully trust, and like, if you don’t you can kind of lose your mind out there. So, me and Brooke just connected, we had lots to talk about. I think that really helped me in the game.”

Wanna know more about the buff babe? Check out a bunch of facts I tracked down about him here.

There’s no set air date for season 8 of The Bachelor Australia, but we’ll let you know when it rolls around.

Any more dirt can be dug up on the dude via his Insta – happy stalking!