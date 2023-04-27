Yellowjackets powerhouse and non-binary actor Liv Hewson will have to sit out the Emmys because they don’t feel comfortable entering in gendered categories and refuse to compromise their identity. I wanna say “go off legend” but the truth is the issue is more frustrating for Hewson than a power move.

Hewson, who plays traumatised goalie Van Palmer in the hit Paramount+ show, is eligible for nominations in the main acting categories for the Primetime Emmy Awards and was named one of the stronger supporting drama actors. But none of that matters because they won’t be submitting themselves anyway — how can they when there’s no category that is inclusive of non-binary actors?

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” Hewson told Variety.

“It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

The use of the word “can’t” by Liv Hewson is important here — other publications have reported that they chose to sit out, that they are a martyr for a cause even, but the truth is there’s not much choice involved when the alternative is to force yourself into a gender binary that opposes your very existence. That’s not really an option.

The issue of gendered categories and their omission of non-binary stars is a topical (and messy) one.

While some award shows like the Grammys have been gender-neutral for years, others are yet to catch up — the Oscars and the Golden Globes being some regular offenders.

However, progress is being made in some areas: the Gotham Awards and The Independent Spirit Awards stopped defining their categories by gender in 2021 and 2022 respectively. But, that doesn’t always mean things actually get better — just take a look at the BRITs.

The BRITs abolished male and female categories in 2021 for Artist of the Year, apparently to create inclusivity so non-binary stars like Sam Smith could be nominated. However, this all backfired when every artist nominated for the award in 2023 was a man.

So turns out, in some cases, sexist old judges use the abolishing gender categories as an excuse to not include women and gender non-conforming people in nominations at all. Fkn great.

READ MORE Honey Birdette Defends Its Decision To Feature A Non-Binary Model After Copping Fucked Backlash

That being said, this shouldn’t be an excuse to not have gender neutral categories.

“There is an implied fatalism there, which suggests that we’ve all agreed that equality is impossible. And that’s sad,” Hewson told Variety.

“We’re not going to start awarding best female and male director, or female or male cinematographer,” they continued.

“Because we all understand that implicitly would be insulting. You can keep things as they are right now — I just won’t be participating.”

It’s a damn shame that it’s come to this, but hopefully we see some change.