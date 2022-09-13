‘They Were All Smelling Each Other’: All The Wild Shit That Was Witnessed At Pre-Emmys Party

The 2022 Emmy Awards has just kicked off and there’s already some piping hot tea.

Not from the show itself as we’re only on the red carpet at present, but Deuxmoi has shared a bunch of goss from last night’s The Evening Before The Emmys Party.

The night began with a performance by 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg which, as the spy pointed out, was mostly enjoyed by Millennials, while Gen Zers thought the music was “annoying and too loud.”

The Succession cast were all there as well, with Jeremy Strong going “full Kendall Roy.” Apparently he and Sarah Snook “did not talk the whole night.”

“Cousin Greg [Nicholas Braun] brought his mum as his date and introduced her to everyone who took a selfie with him,” they said. Bless!

In addition to Braun, the onlooker said Jeremy Allen White, the lead bloke on The Bear, also got “a lot of attention”.

“Everyone was coming up to him telling him they loved him, including 50 Cent and Hannah Waddingham,” they said.

Jason Ritter danced “up a storm” with the “younger cast of Yellowjackets.” While my Law & Order: SVU parents Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay “stuck together all night, seemed like the best of friends.”

Glee alum Chord Overstreet and Darren Criss were also tied at the hip all night.

Meanwhile Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was spotted “having an argument in the bathroom line” with her boyfriend. Yikes.

The last ones to leave the party were Andrew Garfield and his big group of mates which included Alicia Vikander and Aisha Tyler who were “all smelling each other and talking about their cologne/perfume as security shut the place down.”

Taron Edgerton also lingered around at the end and was told by security, “You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

Alexa, play “Closing Time” by Semisonic.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals cast were also spotted “hanging out together and dancing a lot.”

And finally, Yellowjackets star and 90s icon Christina Ricci was “super nice” and chatted to the spy about Now and Then, an iconic coming-of-age flick that you simply must watch, if you haven’t already.

Anywho, meet ya back here tomorrow for the Emmys afterparty tea!

