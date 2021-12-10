At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

This month on Litty Committee: Drew Barrymore publishes her first-ever cookbook, a sequel to the erotic Netflix blockbuster, 365 Days and a bunch of YA reads from your favourite authors.

Brace yourselves because beach reads galore are ahead.

About the book:

Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera reunite to continue the story of Arthur and Ben, the boys readers first fell for in the New York Times bestselling rom-com What If It’s Us.

Ben survived his freshman year of college, but he’s feeling more stuck than ever. His only real bright spot is his writing partner Mario, who’s been giving him a lot of Spanish lessons and even more kisses. But why can’t he stop thinking about a certain boy from his past? Meanwhile, Arthur is back in New York City for the first time in two years, ready to take the theatre world by storm as the world’s best… intern to the assistant of an off-off-Broadway director. At least until his ex-boyfriend Ben stumbles back into the picture…

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: December 28

Price: $37.75

About the book:

The #1 International bestselling author of Pretty Little Wife returns with another thrilling domestic suspense novel that asks: how many wives and girlfriends need to disappear before your family notices?

Elisa Wright is a mum and wife, living a nice, quiet life in a nice, quiet town. She’s also convinced her brother-in-law is a murderer. Josh has one dead wife and one missing fiancée, and now he’s dating someone new. But searching for clues means investigating her own family. And she doesn’t like what she finds.

Category: Thriller

Release date: December 28

Price: Hardcover: $48.95 | Paperback: $22.49

About the book:

The steamy and intoxicating story of Laura and Massimo continues in this unputdownable sequel to the international bestseller 365 Days – the inspiration behind Netflix’s blockbuster (albeit problematic) movie.

When Laura was abducted by the powerful Mafia Don Massimo Torricelli, she never dreamed that she’d embark on a passionate affair with her menacing, seductive captor – much less fall in love with him. Now her new life in Sicily seems picture-perfect, but there are cracks in this fairytale facade of luxe domestic bliss. Surrounded by enemies, Laura is about to learn what it means to be married to the most dangerous man in Italy.

Category: Erotic fiction

Release date: December 1

Price: $16.99 (down from $19.99)

About the book:

Drew Barrymore has always done things in her own rebellious way — including how she cooks, lives and finds happiness at home. Drew shares recipes, stories and personal photos that show how you too can live a healthy, delicious and joyful life.



In her first lifestyle book, she’ll take you inside her kitchen and her life. Featuring thirty-six amazing recipes, from Yuzu Eggs to Brie and Apple Sandwiches to Harissa Spaghetti, which she developed along with chef Pilar Valdes, a personal friend and a regular guest on Drew’s CBS talk show.

Category: Cookbook

Release date: December 14

Price: $39.99 (down from $49.99)

About the book:

Inception meets Metropolis by way of The Great Gatsby, in this deco-punk tale of unchecked technology, and the unforeseen costs of utopia.

Liam grew up poor, but now works for one of the richest families in Chicago, reaping the benefits of his friendship with the family’s son and heir. That’s why he’s at Club Artemis: a palace of art-deco delights and debauchery – and tonight they’re all drinking one thing. Absynthe. The green liquor rumoured to cause hallucinations, madness, even death. Some it kills, others it transforms. But in Liam something different has taken place. A veil has lifted and he can see the world without its illusion – and it isn’t the perfect world the government want the people to believe.

Category: Science Fiction

Release date: December 1

Price: $26.90

About the book:

One of the world’s biggest boy bands. A secret love. What happens if the world finds out? A queer YA boy band romance from Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich, perfect for fans of Only Mostly Devastated and What If It’s Us.

Eighteen-year-olds Ruben Montez and Zach Knight are two members of the boy-band Saturday, one of the biggest acts in America. Along with their bandmates, Angel Phan and Jon Braxton, the four are teen heartbreakers in front of the cameras and best friends backstage. But privately, cracks are starting to form: their once-easy rapport is straining under the pressures of fame, and Ruben confides in Zach that he’s feeling smothered by management’s pressure to stay in the closet.

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: December 14

Price: $16.25

About the book:

The breakout poetry collection by Sunday Times bestselling author and presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Including ‘The Hill We Climb,’ the stirring poem read at the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, this luminous poetry collection by Amanda Gorman captures a shipwrecked moment in time and transforms it into a lyric of hope and healing. In Call Us What We Carry, Gorman harnesses the collective grief of a global pandemic to shine a light on a moment of reckoning.

Category: Poetry

Release date: December 7

Price: $21 (down from $27.99)

About the book:

In 1917, deep in the snowy mountains of occupied Korea, an impoverished local hunter on the brink of starvation saves a young Japanese officer from an attacking tiger. In an instant, their fates are connected and from this encounter unfolds a saga that spans half a century.

In the aftermath, a young girl named Jade is sold by her family to Miss Silver’s courtesan school, an act of desperation that will cement her place in the lowest social status. When she befriends an orphan boy named JungHo, they form a deep friendship. As they come of age, JungHo is swept up in the revolutionary fight for independence, and Jade becomes a sought-after performer with a new romantic prospect of noble birth. Soon Jade must decide whether she will risk everything for the one who would do the same for her.

Category: Historical Fiction

Release date: December 7

Price: $46.95

About the book:

The much-anticipated third entry in New York Times bestselling author Renee Ahdieh’s sumptuous and thrilling series, The Beautiful.

Odette is facing the final death. The Court of the Lions have done everything they can to save her but have failed. A healer from the Sylvan Vale could help her, but only Arjun Desai, as a half fey, can cross the boundary between realms. Arjun despises the Sylvan Vale, and in return, it despises him. But knowing it could save Odette, he returns, leaving the mirrored tare between the two worlds open and setting the stage for both love and war.

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: December 14

Price: $18.62

About the book:

Hard on the heels of trouble in Zirdai city, Shyla Sun-Kissed and Rendor are ordered to report to the King of Koraha — a summons that is deadly to ignore. The King holds the key to Koraha’s existence, but a formidable new enemy threatens Koraha’s very survival and the King desperately needs Shyla and Rendor’s help.

Wielding a terrifying and unknown magical power that can convert opponents into devoted soldiers, the mysterious army is hellbent on usurping the crown. Shyla and Rendor are tasked with discovering who in the seven hells these insurgents are. And what their real endgame is.

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: December 1

Price: $17.75

About the book:

The New York Times bestselling author of The Wicked Deep weaves a richly atmospheric adult debut following three residents of a secluded, seemingly peaceful commune as they investigate the disappearances of two outsiders.

Travis Wren has an unusual talent for locating missing people. Hired by families as a last resort, he requires only a single object to find the person who has vanished. When he takes on the case of Maggie St. James, a well-known author of dark, macabre children’s books, he’s led to a place many believed to be only a legend. Called Pastoral, this reclusive community was founded in the 1970s by like-minded people searching for a simpler way of life. By all accounts, the commune shouldn’t exist anymore and soon after Travis stumbles upon it, he disappears. Just like Maggie St. James…

Category: Thriller

Release date: December 7

Price: $48.40

About the book:

A sumptuous slipcased edition of Tolkien’s classic epic tale of adventure, fully illustrated in colour for the first time by the author himself. This deluxe volume is quarterbound in leather and includes many special features unique to this edition.

It contains the complete text, which is printed in red and black and features, for the very first time with thirty colour illustrations, maps and sketches drawn by Tolkien himself. These include pages from the Book of Mazarbul along with marvellous facsimiles created by Tolkien to accompany the famous ‘Bridge of Khazad-dum’ chapter. Also appearing are two poster-size, fold-out maps revealing all the detail of Middle-earth.

Category: Fantasy

Release date: December 6

Price: $170

