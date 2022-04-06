At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Welcome to April my bookish little friends. We’re well in to autumn, the knitted jumpers are out and there’s a whole feast of new books for you to tuck into. That’s right, it’s the most wonderful time of the month!

We’ve got all your faves covered in April, with some stunning new fiction releases. From TikTok fave authors like Beth O’Leary to Booker Award winner Douglas Stuart there’s something for everyone.

Let’s dig in shall we?

About the book:

You may been recced Beth O’Leary’s The Flat Share, a permanent staple on BookTok.

8.52 a.m: Siobhan is looking forward to her breakfast date with Joseph. Breakfast on Valentine’s Day surely means something … so where is he?

2.43 p.m: Miranda’s hoping that a Valentine’s Day lunch with Carter will be the perfect way to celebrate her new job. She’s been dating Carter for five months now and things are getting serious. But why hasn’t he shown up?

6.30 p.m: Joseph Carter agreed to be Jane’s fake boyfriend at an engagement party. They’ve not known each other long but their friendship is fast becoming the brightest part of her new life. Joseph promised to save Jane tonight. But he’s not here…

Meet Joseph Carter. That is, if you can find him.

Category: Fiction

Release date: April 5 2022

Price: $24.99 (RRP $32.99)

About the book

Let’s be honest, we all love a good heist story.This debut novel by Grace D. Li is already scoring great reviews.

Will Chen, a Chinese American art history student at Harvard, has spent most of his life learning about the West – its art, its culture, all that it has taken and called its own. He believes art belongs with its creators, so when a Chinese corporation offers him a (highly illegal) chance to reclaim five priceless sculptures, it’s surprisingly easy to say yes.

Will’s crew, fellow students chosen out of his boundless optimism for their skills and loyalty, aren’t exactly experienced criminals. Each student has their own complicated relationship with China and the identities they’ve cultivated as Chinese Americans, but one thing soon becomes certain: they won’t say no.

Category: Heist

Release date: 12 April 2022

Price: $24.74 (RRP $32.99)

About the book

You might recognise Laura Clery from her Facebook Watch show Help Helen Smash. She’s now written a sequel to her first book Idiot, helpfully titled Idiots. Queen of branding.

As a busy mum with a newborn and a toddler, viral sensation Laura Clery has plenty to say about the ups and downs of pregnancy, childbirth, and being the best mum she can be while also balancing career success, sobriety, marriage and creativity.

With her engaging and witty voice, she pulls back the curtain on all aspects of her offbeat life, including dealing with addiction and virtual AA meetings during a pandemic and maintaining healthy relationships with her son, daughter, husband, and most importantly, herself.

Category: Non-fiction

Release date: 13th April 2022

Price: $26.90 (RRP $32.99)

About the book

Heartstopper originally started as a web comic and now it’s getting turned into a Netflix series! So get up to speed with this TV tie-in of the first volume before the show inevitably consumes your life.

Charlie and Nick are at the same school, but they’ve never met … until one day when they’re made to sit together. They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn’t think he has a chance.

But love works in surprising ways, and Nick is more interested in Charlie than either of them realised.

Category: YA Graphic Novel

Release date: 28th April 2022

Price: $20.35 (RRP $22.99)

About the book

Douglas Stuart won the Man Booker prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain in 2020. His second book looks like it will be just as masterful. Just make sure to pack your tissues.

Born under different stars, Protestant Mungo and Catholic James live in the hyper-masculine and violently sectarian world of Glasgow’s housing estates. They should be sworn enemies if they’re to be seen as men at all, and yet they become best friends as they find a sanctuary in the pigeon dovecote that James has built for his prize racing birds.

As they find themselves falling in love, they dream of escaping the grey city, and Mungo works especially hard to hide his true self from all those around him, especially from his elder brother Hamish, a local gang leader with a brutal reputation to uphold.

But the threat of discovery is constant and the punishment unspeakable. When Mungo’s mother sends him on a fishing trip to a loch in Western Scotland with two strange men whose drunken banter belies murky pasts, he will need to summon all his inner strength and courage to get back to a place of safety, a place where he and James might still have a future.

Category: Fiction

Release date: 12th April 2022

Price: $24.50 (RRP $32.99)

About the book

You might know Dolen Perkins-Valdez for her first novel the New York Times bestseller Wench. She’s also an Associate Professor at American University which is a mighty impressive resume TBH. Her new novel Take My Hand is based on true events, so prepare to read and learn.

A nurse at the Family Planning Clinic in Montgomery Alabama, Civil Townsend is passionate about putting choice into women’s hands. She brings the option of birth control to their doorsteps, and with it the right to determine their own destinies. Or so she believes.

When she is assigned to administer birth control to two school-age Black girls, the Williams sisters, who live off an old unpaved road in a shack without running water, Civil can’t help but feel uneasy. She grows close to the family. And then she makes a shocking discovery: the girls have been involuntarily sterilized.

Civil is horrified that such a terrible mistake could have taken place, and vows to get to the bottom of it. She soon learns that this is no isolated event but a pattern targeting poor Black women. Could her clinic be responsible? Had she and her fellow Black nurses been complicit? No matter how ugly, Civil is determined for the truth to be brought to light.

Category: Fiction

Release date: 12th April 2022

Price: $26.90 (RRP $32.99)

About the book

The ninth novel in the Rivers of London series is here, if you like your crime novels with a hearty dose of magical realism.

The London Silver Vaults – for well over a century, the largest collection of silver for sale in the world. It has more locks than the Bank of England and more cameras than a celebrity punch-up. Not somewhere you can murder someone and vanish without a trace – only that’s what happened.

The disappearing act, the reports of a blinding flash of light and memory loss amongst the witnesses all make this a case for Detective Constable Peter Grant and the Special Assessment Unit.

Peter must solve this case soon because back home his partner Beverley is expecting twins any day now. But what he doesn’t know is that he’s about to encounter something – and somebody – that nobody ever expects…

Category: Magic Realism/Urban Fantasy

Release date: 12th April 2022

Price: $26.90 (RRP $32.99)