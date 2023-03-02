Litty Committee: Autumn Is Here So Grab Yr Fave Turtleneck & Read Through The Best Books Of March

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s finally autumn, AKA the BEST season for reading books (change my mind). It’s time for soft cotton socks, earthy-toned turtlenecks and windy afternoons. If you’re in need of the best books to read in March, while you curl up on a window seat and watch the leaves turn red from green, then this list is for you!

You know you’re grown when autumn becomes your fave season. It’s not too hot, not too cold, not too sunny, not too cloudy — basically mild in every way. It’s chilly enough to justify wearing cardigans again, but still warm enough that you’re not actually cold. Gorgeous.

It’s also just such a cosy time, which really breaks the reading blocks that we inevitably start to falter from at the end of February. Nothing to get you back into reading like days where you just want to sit in a cafe and read. So without further ado, here’s our list of new book recommendations for March releases!

Best new fantasy book releases coming out in March

The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty

About the book:

Described as Ocean’s 11 meets Sinbad and Pirates of the Caribbean, The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi is for those of who you love the fantasy heist genre (think The Lies of Locke Lamora and Six of Crows, AKA our fave fantasy heist books) and diverse fiction. So, us. This book was written for us.

Amina al-Sirafi should be content. After a storied and scandalous career as one of the Indian Ocean’s most notorious pirates, she’s survived backstabbing rogues, vengeful merchant princes, several husbands, and one actual demon to retire peacefully with her family to a life of piety, motherhood, and absolutely nothing that hints of the supernatural.

But when she’s tracked down by the obscenely wealthy mother of a former crewman, she’s offered a job no bandit could refuse.

Yet the deeper Amina dives, the more it becomes alarmingly clear there’s more to this job, and the girl’s disappearance, than she was led to believe. For there’s always risk in wanting to become a legend, to seize one last chance at glory, to savour just a bit more power…and the price might be your very soul.

Release date: 28 February

Where to buy: Amazon ($20.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

Last Violent Call by Chloe Gong

About the book:

Chloe Gong‘s These Violent Delights took the world by storm back in 2020. A sexy Romeo and Juliet retelling that takes place in Shanghai during The Roaring ’20s, readers fell in love with two star-crossed lovers from rival gangs with a blood feud. In this novella from Gong, you’ll get to revisit your favourite bloodthirsty icons in a new story, as well as some side characters, in two heart-stopping adventures.

In A Foul Thing, Roma and Juliette have established themselves as the heads of an underground weapons ring in Zhouzhuang, making a living the way they do best while remaining anonymous in their quiet life. But when they hear about Russian girls showing up dead in nearby towns, they decide to investigate – and discover that this mystery is closer to home than they ever imagined.

In This Foul Murder, Benedikt and Marshall have been summoned by Roma to find the elusive scientist, Lourens, and bring him to Zhouzhuang. Time is of the essence aboard the week-long Trans-Siberian Express, but when someone is murdered on board, Benedikt and Marshall convince the officer in charge they are investigators and promise they can solve the murder if he doesn’t stop the train. But as they dig deeper, they realize that the murder might having surprising ties to their own mission.

Release date: 28 February

Where to buy: Amazon ($17.47) | Booktopia ($20.35) | Dymocks ($19.99) | QBD ($19.99)

The Curator by Owen King

About the book:

Said to feel like a curiosity cabinet brought to life, The Curator is a Dickensian tale about illusion and charm, where everything has been turned upside down. Cats are revered (as they should be), thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries and conjurers are wonderful criminals.

It only takes a spark to ignite a revolution.

For young Dora, a maid at the university, the moment brings liberation. She finds herself walking out with one of the student radicals, Robert, free to investigate what her brother Ambrose may have seen at the Institute for Psykical Research before he died.

But it is another establishment that Dora is given to look after, The Museum of the Worker. This strange, forgotten edifice is occupied by waxwork tableaux of miners, nurses, shopkeepers and other disturbingly lifelike figures. As the revolution and counter-revolution outside unleash forces of love, betrayal, magic and terrifying darkness, Dora’s search for the truth behind a mystery that she has long concealed will unravel a monstrous conspiracy and bring her to the very edge of worlds.

Release date: 7 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($26.99) | QBD ($22.99)

Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong

About the book:

This addictive fantasy novel has only just come out, but Booktokers are eating this thing up. In the world of Nightbirds, magic is outlawed for women. But three girls with unusual gifts are about to change all of that. This is one of those books that will have you up all night, devouring every page.

Magic may be illegal in Simta, but you can find it if you know which whispers to heed. None as tantalising as the ones about the Nightbirds, Simta’s best kept secret. These privileged girls have the ability to gift their magic to others with a kiss – something the church would have them killed for. But protected by the Great Houses, their identities safe behind masks, the Nightbirds are well-guarded treasures.

Matilde, Aesa, and Sayer spend their nights bestowing their unique brands of magic to well-paying clients. But this Season’s Nightbirds find themselves at the heart of a political scheme that threatens their secrets and their safety. When they discover that their magic is far more than they were ever told, they see the carefully crafted Nightbird system for what it is: a gilded cage. Now they must make a choice – to remain kept birds or take control, remaking the city that dared to clip their wings.

Release date: 28 February

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99) | Booktopia ($21.75) | Dymocks ($19.99)

Best new fiction reads coming out in March

The London Seance Society by Sarah Penner

About the book:

Love a spooky piece of Gothic fiction? And a stinkin’ good whodunnit? Well, let us tell you about The London Séance Society. This delicious new novel delves into the risks two women will take to avenge the people they love.

1873. At an abandoned château on the outskirts of Paris, a dark séance is about to take place, led by acclaimed spiritualist Vaudeline D’Allaire. Known worldwide for her talent in conjuring the spirits of murder victims to ascertain the identities of the people who killed them, she is highly sought after by widows and investigators alike.

Lenna Wickes has come to Paris to find answers about her sister’s death, but to do so, she must embrace the unknown and overcome her own logic-driven bias against the occult. When Vaudeline is beckoned to England to solve a high-profile murder, Lenna accompanies her as an understudy. But as the women team up with the powerful men of London’s exclusive Séance Society to solve the mystery, they begin to suspect that they are not merely out to solve a crime, but perhaps entangled in one themselves.

Release date: 22 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($32.99) | Booktopia ($24.75) | Dymocks ($32.99)

This Could Be Everything by Eva Rice

About the book:

Hailed as the warmest, sweetest, most nostalgically ’90s book about teen fandom and first love, This Could Be Everything is the kind of book we envision reading while curled up in bed with a giggle and a cup of tea. Hopeful and fun, we just know it’s going to heal us!

It’s 1990. The Happy Mondays are in the charts, a 15-year-old called Kate Moss is on the cover of the Face magazine, and Julia Roberts wears thigh-boots for the poster for a new movie called Pretty Woman.



February Kingdom is nineteen years old when she is knocked sideways by family tragedy. Then one evening in May she finds an escaped canary in her kitchen and it sparks a glimmer of hope in her. With the help of the bird called Yellow, Feb starts to feel her way out of her own private darkness, just as her aunt embarks on a passionate and all-consuming affair with a married American drama teacher.

Release date: 29 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($27.99) | Booktopia ($26.99) | Dymocks ($32.99)

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

About the book:

Pineapple Street gives Gossip Girl vibes but, wholesome? It’s about money, love and class, and three women stuck in the middle of all that. While being searing at times (you kinda have to be when you show off glimmering wealth to us peasants), it’s been hailed as a fun escapist novel with heaps of heart, too.

Pineapple Street follows three women in an old Brooklyn Heights clan: one who was born with money, one who married into it, and one who wants to give it all away.

Darley, the eldest daughter in the well-connected, carefully-guarded Stockton family, has never had to worry about money. Darley followed her heart, trading her job and her inheritance for motherhood, sacrificing more of herself than she ever intended. Sasha, Darley’s new sister-in-law, has come from more humble origins, and her hesitancy about signing a pre-nup has everyone worried about her intentions. And Georgiana, the baby of the family, has fallen in love with someone she can’t (and really shouldn’t) have, and must confront the kind of person she wants to be.

Release date: 14 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($20.99) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

Go As A River by Shelley Read

About the book:

If you loooved Where The Crawdads Sing, you won’t want to miss this heartfelt, coming-on-age story about female resilience. This stunning novel is set to be one of the debut fiction reads of the year thanks to its lyrical writing and lush, yet gritty, setting. Make sure you’ve got a box of tissues in arm’s reach, this one will make you weepy.

On a cool autumn day in 1948, Victoria Nash delivers late-season peaches from her family’s farm set amid the wild beauty of Colorado, then heads into the village. As she nears an intersection, a dishevelled stranger stops to ask her the way. How she chooses to answer will unknowingly alter the course of both their young lives.

So begins the mesmerising story of split-second choices and courageous acts that propel Victoria away from the only home she has ever known and towards a reckoning with loss, hope and her own untapped strength. Gathering all the pieces of her small and extraordinary existence, spinning through the eddies of desire, heartbreak and betrayal, she will arrive at a single rocky decision that will change her life for ever.

Release date: 7 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($24.75) | Dymocks ($24.99) | QBD ($22.99)

Best new non-fiction releases coming out in March

Gigorou by Sasha Kutabah Sarago

About the book:

Sasha Kutabah Sarago is a Wadjanbarra Yidinji, Jirrbal and African-American woman who is on a mission to decolonise our definitions of beauty, and boy, am I here for that. Through talks with her matriarchs and by examining her time beauty assistant, model and magazine editor, Sarago interrogates modern day beauty standards and looks to her ancestry and Aboriginal culture to redefine femininity and what it means to her. This book is meant to be truly gorgeous and full of heart, and is something I think a lot of us could truly benefit from.

Gigorou (jig-goo-roo) means ‘beauty’ or ‘beautiful’ in Jirrbal, the language of Sasha Kutabah Sarago’s grandmother. Growing up, Sasha didn’t feel gigorou. At a young age, she was told, “You’re too pretty to be Aboriginal”. Since then, she’s been on a journey to reconcile her conflict with beauty.

In a time where the patriarchy obstructs women from the divine feminine, and sexism, racism and ageism violate our sovereignty, Gigorou invites us to explore the interconnectedness of Aboriginal culture to resolve our relationship with beauty and ourselves.

Release date: 28 February

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.65) | Booktopia ($28.50) | Dymocks ($34.99)

Rainbow History Class by Hannah McElhinney

About the book:

Just in time for Mardi Gras comes your ultimate guide to queer and trans history. This gorgeous, gorgeous hardcover will retell all of the notable LGBTQI+ stories from all the way back to ancient times. What else can we say? This slays.

So much of queer and trans history and culture has been erased, but Hannah McElhinney, writer and creator of Rainbow History Class (as seen on TikTok), is here to help us all with this crash course. This history lesson isn’t dry and academic, nor is it glitter-soaked and reductive. It’s a comprehensive and entertaining romp through queer and trans history, full of secret queer codes, gender-bending icons, pop-culture knowledge and incredible activists.

More than anything, Rainbow History Class will make you feel connected to the stories of our rich and vibrant community. This knowledge will help spark conversations between your friends and family and be a source of comfort as you stand up for yourself and your community. This illustrated hardback book is a celebration for all LGBTQ+ people, and an invitation to the newly out that says, ‘Welcome to the club, let’s get you caught up!’

Release date: 8 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.95) | Dymocks ($32.99) | QBD ($32.99)

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

About the book:

Paris Hilton has been making headlines lately for evolving beyond the dumb blonde nepo baby we all knew her as in the early 2000s, and we’re actually really fascinated by it. We’ve all heard Paris is “famous for being famous”, but what about all her courageous campaigning against the “troubled teen” industry which saw her brutally abused in her younger years? What about her candid discussions on thinking she was asexual because of the trauma she endured when the sex tape she felt she had to make as a teen leaked? Paris is an enigma to us and we’re actually keen to see what she has to say.

Separating the creation from the creator, the brand from the ambassador, Paris: The Memoir strips away all we thought we knew about a celebrity icon, taking us back to a privileged childhood lived through the lens of undiagnosed ADHD, a teenage rebellion that triggered a panicked – and perilous – decision by her parents.

Led to believe they were saving their child’s life, Paris’s mother and father had her kidnapped and saw her sent to a series of ‘emotional growth boarding schools’, where she survived almost two years of verbal, physical and sexual abuse. In the midst of a hell we now call the ‘troubled teen industry’, Paris created a beautiful inner world where the ugliness couldn’t touch her. She came out, resolving to trust no-one but herself as she transformed that fantasy world into a multibillion-dollar reality.

Release date: 2 March

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($28.50) | Dymocks ($26.99) | QBD ($29.99)