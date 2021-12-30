At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ah, January. A month that symbolises both new beginnings and promises. A promise that may be broken (like last year’s pledge to not get wasted again on NYE) or a commitment to read one book a week for the rest of the year.

If you fall into the latter, then strap yourselves in because you’re up for a wild ride. Committing to read 52 books in a year is one gnarly task. But hey, I commend you. In fact, I’ll be joining you on this self-inflicted act of torture. (Lowkey not that mad about it, though.)

So to kickstart your twenty-twenty-yew TBR pile, check out these January new releases.

About the book:

“Kobe Bryant is a legend – The Rise is a fascinating look at his early life and how he became regarded as one of basketball’s greatest ever players.

Kobe Bryant’s death in January 2020 did more than rattle the worlds of sports and celebrity. It took the tragedy of that helicopter crash to reveal the full breadth and depth of Kobe’s influence, and by tracing and telling the oft-forgotten and lesser-known story of his early life, The Rise promises to provide an unparalleled insight into Kobe.”

Category: Sports Biography

Release date: January 11

Price: $26.25 (down from $34.99)

About the book:

“The much-anticipated sequel to New York Times-bestselling authors Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner’s The Other Side of the Sky.

Both Nimh and her enemy, Inshara, have been sent to the cloudlands. Above, Nimh has no memory of her past, only an aching, undying certainty that she has left something – someone – behind. But while she struggles to recall her identity, an impostor wields her name with deadly purpose.”

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: January 18

Price: $14.99 (down from $19.99)

About the book:

“A troubled young mother yearns for a shot at redemption in this heartbreaking yet hopeful story from Colleen Hoover, the author behind TikTok sensation, It Ends With Us.

After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. But the bridges Kenna burned are proving impossible to rebuild. The only person who hasn’t closed the door on her completely is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter. But if anyone were to discover how Ledger is slowly becoming an important part of Kenna’s life, both would risk losing the trust of everyone important to them.”

Category: Romance

Release date: January 18

Price: $20.50

About the book:

“Growing up on the moon, Xingyin is accustomed to solitude, unaware that she is being hidden from the powerful Celestial Emperor, who exiled her mother for stealing his elixir of immortality. But when her magic flares and her existence is discovered, Xingyin is forced to flee her home, leaving her mother behind.

Alone, powerless, and afraid, she makes her way to the Celestial Kingdom, a land of wonder and secrets. Disguising her identity, she seizes an opportunity to train in the Crown Prince’s service, learning to master archery and magic, despite the passion which flames between her and the emperor’s son.”

Category: Fantasy

Release date: January 19

Price: $24.75 (down from $29.99)

About the book:

“This sweeping novel from the New York Times bestselling author of A Long Petal of the Sea tells the epic story of Violeta del Valle, a woman whose life spans one hundred years and bears witness to the greatest upheavals of the twentieth century.

She tells her story in the form of a letter to someone she loves above all others, recounting devastating heartbreak and passionate affairs, times of both poverty and wealth, terrible loss and immense joy. Her life will be shaped by some of the most important events of history: the fight for women’s rights, the rise and fall of tyrants, and, ultimately, not one but two pandemics.”

Category: Historical Fiction

Release date: January 25

Price: $49.25

About the book:

“Chloe Davis’ father is a serial killer. He was convicted and jailed when she was twelve but the bodies of the girls were never found, seemingly lost in the surrounding Louisiana swamps. The case became notorious and Chloe’s family was destroyed.

Now Chloe has rebuilt her life. She’s a respected psychologist in Baton Rouge and has a loving fiancé. But she just can’t shake a tick-tick-tick of paranoia that, at any moment, it might all come crashing down. It is the anniversary of her father’s crimes, and Chloe is about to see her worst fears come true – a girl she knows goes missing.”

Category: Crime Fiction

Release date: January 19

Price: $19.99 (down from $29.99)

About the book:

“From weighing twenty-eight stone and fighting a deep depression, to his amazing return to heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson opens up and share his inspiring advice and tips on diet, exercise regime, and his incredible journey back to a healthier body and mind.



Frank, accessible and inspiring, The Furious Method is full of inspirational advice for readers on how we can all improve our physical and mental health, and create a champion mind-set. Whatever your starting point or past set-backs, Tyson will show you how you can make your own comeback and start living your life to the fullest.”

Category: Self-help

Release date: January 18

Price: $20.35

About the book:

“Owen Mann is charming, privileged, and chronically dissatisfied. Luna Grey is secretive, cautious, and pragmatic. Despite their differences, they form a bond the moment they meet in college. Their names soon become indivisible — Owen and Luna, Luna and Owen — and stay that way even after an unexplained death rocks their social circle.

They’re still best friends years later, when Luna finds Owen’s wife brutally murdered. The police investigation sheds light on some long-hidden secrets, but it can’t penetrate the wall of mystery that surrounds Owen. To get to the heart of what happened and why, Luna has to dig up the one secret she’s spent her whole life burying. A riveting novel from the New York Times bestselling author of The Passenger, where every answer raises a new, more chilling question.”

Category: Thriller

Release date: January 25

Price: $49.25

About the book:

“Meroe Island is a desolate spot in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with a mysterious history of shipwrecks, cannibalism, and even rumours of murder.

Six stunning twenty-somethings are about to embark on a blissful, free-spirited journey — one filled with sun-drenched days and intoxicating nights. But when one person goes missing and another turns up dead, the remaining friends wonder what dark currents lie beneath this impenetrable paradise.”

Category: Thriller

Release date: January 4

Price: $46.86

About the book:

“High school senior Riley Ozment is desperate to change her reality after making a fool of herself on social media. She needs to do something drastic to repair her social standing ― like trying out for a Survivor-style reality TV show. Suddenly, Riley’s dropped onto a deserted tropical island with nineteen other teens competing for a million dollars and a rumoured treasure lost on the island.

But that treasure has a history: a local curse says that seven people need to die before the treasure can be found. And six hunters have already lost their lives in the search. Now the question is: who will be the seventh? Survivor meets Lord of the Flies.”

Category: Young Adult Fiction

Release date: January 4

Price: $24.90

About the book:

“Molly the maid is all alone in the world. A nobody. She’s used to being invisible in her job at the Regency Grand Hotel, plumping pillows and wiping away the grime, dust and secrets of the guests passing through. She’s just a maid – why should anyone take notice?

But Molly is thrown into the spotlight when she discovers an infamous guest, Mr Black, very dead in his bed. This isn’t a mess that can be easily cleaned up. And as Molly becomes embroiled in the hunt for the truth, following the clues whispering in the hallways of the Regency Grand, she discovers a power she never knew was there. She’s just a maid – but what can she see that others overlook?”

Category: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: January 20

Price: $34.80

About the book:

“A powerful reimagining of The Great Gatsby from the perspective of the three women whose lives are unravelled by one man’s romantic obsession. Daisy Buchanan once thought she might marry Gatsby – before her family was torn apart by an unspeakable tragedy that sent her into the arms of the philandering Tom Buchanan.

Meanwhile Jordan Baker, Daisy’s best friend, guards a secret that derailed her promising golf career and threatens to ruin her friendship with Daisy as well. Catherine McCoy, a suffragette, fights for women’s freedom and independence, and especially for her sister, Myrtle Wilson, who’s trapped in a terrible marriage. Their stories unfold in the years leading up to that fateful summer of 1922, when all three of their lives are on the brink of unravelling. Each woman is pulled deeper into Jay Gatsby’s romantic obsession, with devastating consequences for all of them.”

Category: Historical Fiction

Release date: January 5

Price: $26.90 (down from $32.99)

About the book:

“After the death of his daughter, Ty dispatches his son Simon to an Anxiety Abatement Center. There he encounters another boy called the Prophet. And the Prophet wants him to join a quest.

Before long, Simon is on the road with a crew of new comrades on a rescue mission as urgent as it is enigmatic. Suddenly heroes of their own story, they are crossing the country in search of a young woman held in a billionaire’s retreat – and, just possibly, the only hope of escape from the apocalypse bequeathed to them by their parents’ generation.”

Category: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: January 11

Price: $24.74 (down from $32.99)

Litty Committee is twice-monthly book column. Every month, we’ll take you through the newest reads and spotlight a novel we think you might like.

You can catch up on our other Litty Committee recommendations here.