Perhaps 2022 isn’t a complete garbage fire after all, because Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa may have gotten back together. Love is alive, and the hottest couple on the planet are working extra hard to prove it to the rest of us uglies.

According to mysterious unnamed sources close to the couple, the duo is calling off their divorce and working hard to keep their marriage alive. I’m so glad they’ve decided to do this for the rest of us. We practically need them together.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet getting back together makes me so happy — Daniel David (@AbuCalves) February 28, 2022

According to the source, the gorgeous celebrity couple is “living together again and working on repairing their marriage.” I mean, 16 years with one person is a long fkn time, so there’s bound to be a lot of history between the two.

Together Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have two kids: Lola who is 14 and Nakoa-Wolf who is 13.

In case you missed it, Momoa dropped a tear-jerking Insta post back in January announcing his split from Bonet. However, the post has now been deleted. All that crying for nothing, please don’t scare me like that again.

I hate it too, but only because that means she is no longer single and I got a haircut for nothing. — Ivermectin Cures Crabs (@sd_dem71) February 28, 2022

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding – and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa wrote on Insta.

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.