Jason Momoa Has Hard Launched His New GF Months After Finalising His Divorce W/ Lisa Bonet

Pack it up ya horny singles who’ve been frothing over Jason Momoa, ‘cos the great hunk of spunk is officially off the market following his shock divorce with fellow actor Lisa Bonet.

On Monday — while most hopeful Aussie suitors were having a snooze fest — the Aquaman actor shared an Instagram photo dump that featured a variety of pics from his Japan trip.

Amongst the enviable travel snaps, Momoa seemed to have hard-launched his new boo, 31-year-old Adria Arjona. The pair previously shared the silver screen in the 2021 action thriller Sweet Girl.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” the 44-year-old actor wrote in the caption alongside the IG dump.

In support of the official hard launch, Arjona shared a photo from Momoa’s dump to her IG Story post and added a plethora of red heart emojis, confirming their relationship status.

Soon after Momoa officially titled his new boo “mi amor”, heartbroken fans flooded his IG feed with well wishes and expressions of jealousy — of course with humour!

“Of course we’re happy for you, Jason, but not from the bottom of our hearts,” one person wrote.

“Well there are millions of broken-hearted women in the world right now seeing Jason with a new woman. I’m fine. We’re fine!” another fan joked.

“I’ll pretend I’m not jealous, I’m not jealous, I’m not jealous, I’m not jealous,” wrote a third.

Although a majority of the comments came from a good heart, some folks believed Arjona was Momoa’s 16-year-old daughter Lola. Yuck???

Thankfully, other fans were quick to shut that down.

The Game Of Thrones star’s new romance comes months after he finalised his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The former flames — who’ve been together for yonks up until their divorce — share two children together: Nakoa-Wolf, 13 and Lola.

The pair were rumoured to have patched things up months after they revealed they were getting a divorce, but unfortunately, it seems that Bonet and Momoa are just on friendly terms.

Wishing Arjona and Momoa the best of luck!