There are many reasons why 2022 already sucks, one of them being that one of our fave couples, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, recently called it a day on their epic, decades-long romance.

Now, a week after announcing their divorce on Instagram, sneaky sources have shared some intel about what led to the end of their marriage.

A source close to Lisa told PEOPLE that the former couple “were amazing for years, until they no longer were,” revealing that the split did not happen “overnight.”

“They have grown apart because of different focuses,” the source said.

They went on to claim that the couple, who were together for nearly 17 years and married for five, were led in separate directions due to their differing career trajectories.

“A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can,” the insider added.

Apparently the fact that Jason had to travel for work and Lisa was unwilling to accompany him drove a wedge between them.

The source said Lisa “has had no interest in joining [Jason] on every location [as] she enjoys her life in L.A.”

“It’s been difficult for them to be apart” and the distance ultimately took a massive toll on their relationship.

“For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster,” the source said.

READ MORE Brooke Blurton Has Been Flooded With Fucked-Up Comments From Bachie Fans Following Her Breakup

So how are they coping with the breakup? Apparently both parties are “mature” and “will keep peace” for the sake of their two kids: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.

“It’s not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other,” the source insisted. “They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power.”

Last week, in a joint statement shared to Instagram, Jason and Lisa announced that they had called it quits.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared a joint statement to Instagram.