Bombshell Aquaman 2 Exposè Reveals Disturbing BTS Details About What Went Down During Filming

A new report has exposed some of the alleged happenings on the set of the ill-fated flick Aquaman 2 and my god, it’s more cursed than we thought.

The bombshell exposé was published by Variety — so not a goss rag, a well-regarded entertainment news publication with reputable sources.

The Aquaman sequel was filmed during the highly publicised and controversial trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (who plays sea heroine Mera in the flick) and according to the report, the courtroom drama spilled onto the set.

There were mass calls at the time to have Heard fired from the flick and apparently this very nearly happened due to tension with lead star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, who cited a lack of chemistry with Momoa as the reason for her attempted dismissal.

Despite this and the online campaign to have her replaced, Heard ultimately remained in the film (although many of her scenes were cut).

Her saving grace, you ask? None other than Twitter destroyer Elon Musk.

A source told the publication that the studio heads did not end up firing Heard because her billionaire boyfriend at the time had one of his cronies send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if Heard was let go.

Other wild revelations came via “embarrassing documents” from the Depp-Heard defamation trial which surfaced on Reddit around the time the Aquaman 2 trailer dropped, causing a “new headache” for the studio.

Apparently Depp fans paid the court fees to have documents from Heard’s therapist Dr. Dawn Hughes released.

Her courtroom notes described a “hostile Aquaman set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard booted from the role of aquatic superhero Mera,” per Variety.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes say. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

A spokesperson for DC pushed back on Heard’s description of Momoa, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set,” said an insider who was on the London set in 2021, adding that the two stars actually got on well and were often seen having a laugh together. “And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

Meanwhile a source close to Heard revealed that her lawyers fought the release of the therapy notes, which had been subpoenaed by Depp’s attorneys.

READ MORE Several Celebs Are Being Slammed Over Their Questionable Behaviour Following The Maui Wildfires

The therapy notes also condemned Wan for allegedly treating Heard like “a pariah” because of the trial.

“He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault – I said ‘I’m sorry,’” say Hughes’ notes in reference to Wan. “Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout.”

The DC spokesperson said of Wan: “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the Aquaman films were no exception.”

In spite of all the drama, the film ended up being made (somehow) and will be released in cinemas later this year.

Although there was a bit of a hold up in dropping the trailer and many fans have speculated that behind-the-scenes qualms could have been the reason.

The lack of promotion had fans wondering if the film had been abandoned altogether. Then, like clockwork, the trailer was released just as concerns started to mount.

Seems — excuse the pun — fishy…

Anyway, have a read of the full exposé here. It is WILD.