Actor and future father of my children Jason Momoa has bared ass to the world once more during an interview with one of the seventeen Jimmys who hosts a late-night talk show in America.

Momoa sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on the aptly titled Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his upcoming Netflix film Slumberland, in which he plays a sexy goat man. No really, he looks like a daddified Mr Tumnus.

The conversation soon moved to the fact that Momoa absolutely loves being naked. I mean, if I looked like that I too would be stripping down on live television.

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he said.

He then revealed that he wears the traditional Hawaiian malo underneath his clothes whenever he can. It all apparently started on the set of his Apple TV+ series Chief of War, which everyone has for sure heard of before.

“I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time,” he said.

“It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day.

“I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white ass.”

You can watch the full scene below.

Can we just reflect on the fact that this man is 54 years old? I honestly thought he was in his 30s. Do you see what being unproblematic does for the skin?

Momoa’s ass reveal will come as no surprise to anyone who has been following him on Instagram, where he first showed off his full moon.

In one of the videos in a carousel, Momoa is fishing on a boat in his malo, and you can see pretty much everything except the front. Truly a blessing from the gods. My eyes are blessed.

I would ask for the fitness routine he uses to get an ass like that but I fear it would kill me.

It’s so lovely to see a wholesome actor living carefree and showing off his great ass when he can.

Meanwhile, actors like Chris Evans are out here dating women nearly half their age and looking older than Momoa on a bad day. Yikes.