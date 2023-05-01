All eyes are on actor, director and father of my children Jason Momoa this week after a fully nude exercise video has gone viral. Why are his kettlebells out while he’s lifting weights? I dare not question the bountiful gifts of fate.

The video was released by Men’s Health, who filmed the actor working out in a “secret” shed in New Zealand in a bid to promote his fitness routine and upcoming movie Chief of War (which was filmed in NZ).

I am dying to know how the hell an interview like this was organised. Someone, please leak the email in which Men’s Health asks Jason Momoa’s PR people if he’d be willing to get his schlong out for content. And then I need the email in which Jason Momoa excitedly agrees.

You can watch the video below, which doubles as an ad for SMEG fridges. You’ll see what I mean, if you don’t get your eyes poked out first.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Momoa has filmed an entire video for the masses with his jump rope catching the breeze. This is the same man who got his whole ass out during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel for the fuck of it. This is also the same man who filmed himself ass-cheeks-to-the-wind on a fishing boat and posted the vid to his Instagram. Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of his content.

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he told Kimmel during their interview.

He then revealed that he wears the traditional Hawaiian malo underneath his clothes whenever he can. And y’know, whenever he’s actually wearing clothes.

“I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time,” he said.

“It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day.

“I was just getting ready for the [Chief of War] role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white ass.”

We thank Jason Momoa for his contributions to the arts. It takes a lot of dedication to look as good as he constantly does, and for this, we must thank him. He truly is a man of the people, giving us what we want — nay, what we need.