The queen of our hearts Lindsay Lohan just announced she’s engaged to her partner Bader Shammas. You absolute beauts.

The Mean Girls star shared the news on Instagram with a pair of pics of her and her fiancé posing with her new engagement ring wearing hoodies and beanies. Needless to say, they’re so fkn fetch.

For the caption, Lohan made it short but undeniably sweet.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. Bader S Shammas. #love [:wedding emoji:]”

While the post just dropped, her friends and loved ones have gathered in the comments to shower her with love and celebratory comments.

“My best friends,” commented Dakota Johnson.

“I was wondering when everyone was going to hear the news,” said stylist Juliet Angus.

“I’m so happy for you both. The best parts of life start now. Love you xx”

READ MORE There's A Fetch As Fuck Rumour That Lindsay Lohan Is Being Summoned For American Horror Story

According to a source via The Sun, the pair have been going strong together so this shouldn’t come at any surprise.

“Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is going strong,” they said.

“She has been with him for about two years now.

“He is a legitimate guy. He’s not an actor, he’s not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse.”

READ MORE The Real Housewives Of Dubai Is Coming & Andy Cohen Wants Chaotic Queen Lindsay Lohan To Join

Interestingly, at the time the source spoke with the outlet, they already knew the pair would get hitched eventually.

“They’ll get married at some point. She is 34. It’s just a matter of time.”

Lindsay Lohan currently resides in Dubai and is set to star in an untitled Christmas film for Netflix alongside my old teen crush from Glee, Chord Overstreet.

The actress first rose to fame playing iconic roles in teen flicks in the 2000s – Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Parent Trap, to name a few. She also served as a guest judge on an Aussie season of The Masked Singer.