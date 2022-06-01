Liam Payne has decided to stir the eight-year-old pot of One Direction’s break up by baring his soul to Logan Paul of all people. Ew.

Liam Payne appeared on Paul’s terribly named “Impaulsive” podcast. Specifically, he spent a load of time talking about Zayn Malik and is now getting absolutely roasted by stans.

READ MORE
Please Enjoy This Not At All Dramatic Look Back At The Phases One Direction Went Through

Plus ICYMI, Liam’s currently in the midst of a scandal. Pictures emerged of Liam Payne seemingly with another woman while he was engaged to ex Maya Henry.

Hernry asked fans to stop sending her the pics in a now-deleted Tweet.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she said.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

But Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla released a statement saying she didn’t start dating Payne while he was with Henry.

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex-fiancé,” her rep told E! News.

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

So the timing of Liam’s interview is certainly… interesting.

READ MORE
Liam Payne's Solo Album 'LP1' Is Being Subjected To The Most Brutal Reviews Imaginable

While I personally enjoy living in a fantasy world where all the member of One Direction have a group chat and are still best friends, Liam Payne decided to absolutely crush that by discussing Zayn Malik.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” he told Logan Paul.

OK Liam, bit of a curveball there.

Liam Payne then also weirdly and unnecessarily brought up Zayn’s parents.

“If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… my parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times,” Payne said.

“Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

Honestly, what the actual fuck? It just feels so weird of Liam to bring up Zayn Malik’s family life like this. No one asked, sir.

The Zayn chat didn’t end there. Oh no!

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah whatever, that guy’s a dick’,” Liam Payne continued.

“But once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

He then reiterated that he doesn’t “agree with any of [Zayn’s] actions”.

“I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that,” Liam Payne said.

“What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

IDK about you, but to me it feels unhelpful to talk pretty condescendingly about your former bandmate and former friend’s personal life in a public interview.

One Direction fans were quick to slam the interview on Twitter.

Plus, it’s drawn a load of comparisons to other members of the band. I don’t think you could prise something like that out of Harry Styles or Niall Horan if you bribed them TBH.

One of the absolute wildest bits of the interview was Liam’s allegation that someone in the band once “threw him up a wall”. I can’t believe that while 14-year-old me was waiting to seduce Niall in my galaxy leggings, the One Direction lads were engaging in fisticuffs backstage.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particularly threw me up a wall,” Payne said.

“I said to him ‘if you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again’.”

READ MORE
Good Morning To Louis Tomlinson's 'Walls' Video And All The 1D Conspiracy Theorists

And while he said he and Louis Tomlinson are close friends now, they actually didn’t get on well in the band.

“In the band we hated each other… like come to blows hate each other. It was close,” he said.

Can One Direction stans never know peace? Apparently not. I guess I’ll delete my “One Direction 2030 Reunion Tour” Pinterest moodboard now.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/OneD