Liam Payne has decided to stir the eight-year-old pot of One Direction’s break up by baring his soul to Logan Paul of all people. Ew.

Liam Payne appeared on Paul’s terribly named “Impaulsive” podcast. Specifically, he spent a load of time talking about Zayn Malik and is now getting absolutely roasted by stans.

READ MORE Please Enjoy This Not At All Dramatic Look Back At The Phases One Direction Went Through

Plus ICYMI, Liam’s currently in the midst of a scandal. Pictures emerged of Liam Payne seemingly with another woman while he was engaged to ex Maya Henry.

Hernry asked fans to stop sending her the pics in a now-deleted Tweet.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” she said.

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

But Payne’s new girlfriend Aliana Mawla released a statement saying she didn’t start dating Payne while he was with Henry.

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex-fiancé,” her rep told E! News.

“Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

So the timing of Liam’s interview is certainly… interesting.

While I personally enjoy living in a fantasy world where all the member of One Direction have a group chat and are still best friends, Liam Payne decided to absolutely crush that by discussing Zayn Malik.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” he told Logan Paul.

OK Liam, bit of a curveball there.

Liam Payne then also weirdly and unnecessarily brought up Zayn’s parents.

“If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… my parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times,” Payne said.

“Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

Honestly, what the actual fuck? It just feels so weird of Liam to bring up Zayn Malik’s family life like this. No one asked, sir.

Zayn has always talked about how supportive Trisha is & how much he respects Yaser. All he wanted to do was get his parents a home & make them proud.

Liam Payne going on air calling out zayns upbringing is just so offensive if yk how hard his parents worked for their family. — m 🕊 (@luco_zain) May 31, 2022

The Zayn chat didn’t end there. Oh no!

he's about to get dragged by zayn's fans pic.twitter.com/sr7BGB9Wxw — georgia (@copyofsatellite) May 31, 2022

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah whatever, that guy’s a dick’,” Liam Payne continued.

“But once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

He then reiterated that he doesn’t “agree with any of [Zayn’s] actions”.

“I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that,” Liam Payne said.

“What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

IDK about you, but to me it feels unhelpful to talk pretty condescendingly about your former bandmate and former friend’s personal life in a public interview.

One Direction fans were quick to slam the interview on Twitter.

Plus, it’s drawn a load of comparisons to other members of the band. I don’t think you could prise something like that out of Harry Styles or Niall Horan if you bribed them TBH.

remember when harry ate a literal scorpion to avoid ranking their solo music? thinking about that tonight — betty²⁸ (@haggisrry) May 31, 2022

harry and niall on the phone rn like “girl… are you seeing this 🤭” — phoebe bridgers’ wife 🐯 (@kiwicomplex) May 31, 2022

Does Liam Payne even have a manager or he’s just free bleeding — L✡︎ (@grapejewsrry) May 31, 2022

one direction reunion but it’s just niall and harry running around on stage — em!🍯 ISO HARRYWEEN (@scuffedvansrry) May 31, 2022

the way harry dodges questions like the plague while liam payne will air out everyone’s dirty laundry for some loose change and a chicken wing — agust deez (@yngiology) May 31, 2022

scrolling through the liam payne search reading all the draggings like it's the fucking morning paper — misty 🌫 (@highnings) June 1, 2022

thank you liam payne for destroying the little hope i had for a one direction reunion ever occurring — mariela ☻ (@marielatrev_) June 1, 2022

One of the absolute wildest bits of the interview was Liam’s allegation that someone in the band once “threw him up a wall”. I can’t believe that while 14-year-old me was waiting to seduce Niall in my galaxy leggings, the One Direction lads were engaging in fisticuffs backstage.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particularly threw me up a wall,” Payne said.

“I said to him ‘if you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again’.”

And while he said he and Louis Tomlinson are close friends now, they actually didn’t get on well in the band.

“In the band we hated each other… like come to blows hate each other. It was close,” he said.

one direction throwing punches backstage sounds like it’s straight out of a wattpad fanfic — izzy 🖤🏠 (@alltooizzy_) June 1, 2022

ok so one direction throwing punches backstage is what inspired harry to write treat people with kindness see NOW i get it! — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) May 31, 2022

Can One Direction stans never know peace? Apparently not. I guess I’ll delete my “One Direction 2030 Reunion Tour” Pinterest moodboard now.