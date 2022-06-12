Zayn Malik has posted an 8-second video to his Instagram nailing the high note from One Direction’s song “You & I”. It comes after former bandmate Liam Payne said there were “many reasons” why he wasn’t a fan of Zayn on Logan Paul‘s podcast last month.

In the black and white video, Zayn sings the 1D song into a handheld microphone and manages to cover about 4 different octaves in one word. King shit.

Now we can’t really say for sure whether or not this vid is in ~direct~ response to Liam‘s interview with Logan Paul, but seriously…how could it not be. The timing is just too coincidental.

If you need a quick refresher, basically Liam shared a bunch of personal stuff about Zayn on the horrifically named ‘Impaulsive’ podcast a couple of weeks back.

“There are many reasons why [I’m not a fan of Zayn and] many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Liam said.

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense,” he added.

None of the other 1D guys have directly commented on this trainwreck of an interview, but like Zayn, some of the guys posted some Timely content.

After the interview went live, Niall Horan posted a carousel of studio pics to Insta, hinting at new music in the works. Louis Tomlinson posted a carousel of his own, celebrating his recent Away From Home tour.

These posts proved both Niall and Louis are clearly engaging in much more impressive and wholesome pursuits than airing out their dirty laundry to try and impress Logan Paul. Of all people.

Harry continued to be Harry, dominating the world as our pop king. He’s probably the least bothered out of the lot of them.

Zayn bided his time, but hoooo boy was this vid worth the wait. I, amongst millions of other Directioners, have been waiting for the day that Zayn would acknowledge One Direction once again. I am living my best life rn.