1D Fans Are Melting Down After Liam & Zayn Interacted Online For The First Time In Yonks

Notorious blabbermouth and certifiably the member of One Direction you’d least want to grab a beer with, Liam Payne, has put ego and past indiscretions aside to compliment his former bandmate, Zayn Malik, on his new song. Is this genuine progress or just another attention-seeking Liam antic? Let’s discuss.

On Friday, Zayn uploaded a 16-second teaser to his social media channels.

The clip is shot with a drone camera, slowly zooming away from the 30-year-old.

My year 11 English brain tells me that’s a metaphor for One Direction slowly drifting apart from one another but that’s probably a bridge too far.

A simple drum beat is heard in the background and it kinda gives lo-fi vibes.

We like it so far and feel sufficiently teased along with the 2.5 million other people who have viewed the track on TikTok.

Then, over on Instagram where the clip has netted 17.5 million views (and where Zayn has deleted everything except the two song teasers), Liam left a nice little comment.

“This sounds big already,” he wrote.

“Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love,” replied Zayn.

OKAY.

If you’re asking yourself, “where did Liam find the humility to compliment someone?”, you and me both, sister.

One Direction fans are obviously going spare after this chat between two bandmates we thought would never have another civilised interaction.

The interaction is even more surprising considering what happened between the two back in June last year.

In case you missed it, Zayn posted an 8-second video to his Instagram nailing the high note from One Direction’s song “You & I” after Liam said there were “many reasons” why he wasn’t a fan of Zayn on Logan Paul‘s podcast.

Let’s hope this is the start of something wholesome and non-toxic. Please. We’re begging you.

If you’re curious about how all the other One Direction friendships are holding up, peep our full deep-dive.