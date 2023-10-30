Aussie Model Allegedly Attacked By ‘Girl Gang Of Thugs’ During Halloween Influencer Event

Authorities are investigating an alleged brawl involving an Aussie glamour model, which reportedly unfolded at one of Sydney’s most sought-after Halloween parties.

The MAXIM Hottest 100 Halloween party — which was hosted at Sydney’s Cafe Del Mar on Cockle Bay Wharf this year — is one of the spooky celebrations that gets reality TV stars and influencers frothing for a cheeky costume.

Aussie model Laura Lydall was allegedly caught in a nasty clash during the influencer festivities, according to Daily Mail Australia.

As per the publication, the model who was once awarded Playboy Playmate of the Year was reportedly “set upon by another glamour model”.

A witness who claimed to be present during the alleged kerfuffle said that no one intervened to put an end to the fight. Not even staff or management at the event.

“I was the only person at the event who had the balls to try and separate the onslaught of punches, kicks and hair pulling by the girl gang of thugs,” the anonymous source told Daily Mail Australia.

“The manager of the venue simply said it was a private function and gave that as a reason staff did not intervene.”

It is reported that Lydall suffered a cut lip and bruised nose after the alleged attack.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Alice, who is Lydall’s mother, said she collected her daughter from the party after the alleged altercation.

“She was punched in the head several times, she’s still in complete shock,” Alice told the publication.



“She wasn’t out looking for a fight, in fact she doesn’t go out much.”

In a statement obtained by the publication, NSW police said a “33-year-old woman was arrested on Elizabeth Street, Sydney and taken to Day Street Police Station, where she assisted police with inquiries.”

