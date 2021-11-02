Get the fuck outta the way Edward, ya sparkly bastard, Kristen Stewart has found her own epic romance with screenwriter Dylan Meyer and the pair just got engaged.

The happy couple have been dating for almost two years and the actress just confirmed to radio shock jock Howard Stern that they will soon be getting hitched.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

In May, the couple were spotted holding hands in LA, around the same time that Meyer revealed she was moving out of her home of 10 years and in with Stewart.

“This spot felt like a true palace to me, even though it was basically a pile of sticks scotch taped together,” she wrote on Instagram. “This was the place where I really grew up… We filled that place with unbelievable quantities of love.”

The previous month, the screenwriter (who’s responsible for the Amy Poehler flick Moxie) wrote a sweet 31st birthday message to her future wife.

“Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” she wrote alongside a pic of Stewart and their dog.

News of their engagement comes over a year after Stewart told Stern she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose to Meyer.

“I think good things happen fast,” she told Stern and, uh, why is this guy her confidant? Not complaining, because I love the tea, but odd choice.

She also shared in 2019 that she had a coupla elaborate proposal plans, but she wouldn’t share exactly what they were.

“I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable,” she teased.

According to Stewart, she first met Meyer about eight years ago on the set of a movie, but they didn't reconnect until six years later. "She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" K-Stew said. Two weeks after meeting, she told Meyer she loved her at a "shitty bar" during a late night convo. She recalled, "Her friends were there or whatever. They walked out and I was just like, 'Aw man, I'm so fucking in love with you.' Like, done."