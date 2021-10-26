In this house, we stan a self-aware queen like Kristen Stewart, who’s just admitted that she’s only been in a coupla great flicks. Ya know what else we stan in this house? The iconique and unforgettable Twilight film saga.

Speaking to the Sunday Times to promote her new flick Spencer, which I can’t bloody wait to see, BTW, the actress confessed: “I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’”

She went on to list two of said five films, which included psychological thrillers by French director Olivier Assayas, Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) and Personal Shopper (2016). Um, I had to check my calendar to make sure it wasn’t April bloody Fools because surely she’s BSing us here?

SURELY the five “really good films” she’s referring to are the five cinematic masterpieces in the Twilight film franchise?

Stewart played Bella Swan in all five flicks in the big screen adaptation of the YA books by Stephanie Meyer, including Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Perhaps she is suffering from the same bout of amnesia that Anna Kendrick was suffering from when she famously tweeted that she’d forgotten she was in Twilight.

Stewart went on to say that she would “have to look at my credit list” to see which other films she’d been in to determine which ones were her best, adding that “they are few and far between.”

I’m sure that when she checked said list and remembered that she played a vital role in the Twilight film saga, she would’ve face palmed so hard that it would have given her a headache. I’m sure of it.

Despite the mixed success of her career, K-Stew said she “doesn’t regret the experience” of making most of the movies.

“I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun,” she said. “The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end.”

When asked how she picked her past roles, Stewart candidly said: “It’s a total crapshoot!”

But she said she’s getting a “better nose for what’s going to be fruitful” and the results are paying off for her. Bless.

Spencer is set to hit cinemas on January 26.