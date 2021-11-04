Wow, that’s good: celebrity chef and if fast food was a man, Guy Fieri, has seemingly agreed to be the deliciously greasy officiant at Kristen Stewart’s wedding in Flavourtown.

Earlier this week on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart announced that she was engaged to her long-time girlfriend Dylan Meyer. In that same interview, she revealed that she wanted a “sweet, sweet spiky-headed man” as her official officiant given “Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings”.

“The idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she said.

Well, it seems like her tasty gay dream is about to come true because Fieri surprised Stewart this morning on US daytime program Today with a video message declaring “I’m all in!”

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavourtown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” he said.

TFW the mayor of Flavortown offers to officiate your wedding ???? @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/vjfa2tCHOr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 4, 2021

Okay but side note, can you imagine walking down the aisle and having your wedding be officiated by this man? Guy Fieri seems like the guy who’d rock up in a full Hot Wheels-like fire patterned suit and arrive at the ceremony in a wiener-shaped trailer ready to film a special episode of Diners, Drivers, and Dives.

“Oh my God,” Stewart said after the video message. “Is he joking?”

The hosts of Today then asked Stewart if she was genuinely offering the fiery persona to officiate her wedding, she said without hesitation: “absolutely”.

“Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Like, does he live in LA? We should talk about this.”

Shortly after the video was shared on Twitter, the man from Flavourtown clarified as far as his message is concerned, “oh, that offer is legit!”

Congrats again to our queen Kristen Stewart and catch you all at the special big day in Flavourtown.