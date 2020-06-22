Thousands of Ohio residents are campaigning for Columbus to be renamed “Flavourtown” in honour of Guy Fieri and honestly, I love this for him.

Following the Black Lives Matter protests that have made headlines in recent weeks, people have decided that notorious shit dude Christopher Columbus no longer deserves to have a town named after him. But Guy Fieri, on the other hand, deserves a whole damn country in his honour.

Fieri, who was born and raised in Columbus, has coined the catchphrase “one-way ticket to Flavourtown” on his various Food Network cooking shows. So why not reward the flame shirt-wearing king with an actual one-way ticket to Flavourtown?

A Change.Org petition calling for Columbus, Ohio to be renamed “Flavortown” has already amassed a whopping 25,000 signatures, so it’s time to give the people what they want.

“Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy,” the petition reads. “Why not rename the city Flavortown? The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation’s largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he’s such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature.”

Although the petition starter Tyler Woodbridge admitted to not knowing the process needed to actually change the name, the petition asks supporters to help “get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow.”

One supporter further explained why Guy Fieri deserves a town named after him, pointing out that the icon “has raised 20 million dollars for food service workers impacted by the pandemic,” claiming that “this act ALONE makes him far more worthy of a town named in his honour than Christopher Columbus.”

Honestly, who would want to visit Columbus, Ohio when they can visit Flavourtown, where I can only assume the mayor wears a flame shirt with spiked hair.

Iconic.