The new reality show The Challenge Australia hasn’t even started yet and there are already rumours being cleared up about a couple of its cast members. Whispers around former Bachelorette star Konrad Bién-Stephen and ex-Bachelor star Megan Marx hooking up on the show have been swirling online. Now Megan’s ex-boyfriend Keith Newman has given his two cents. Are you keeping up? I barely am.

According to The Daily Mail, Konrad told his Challenge castmates that he had recently split with Abbie Chatfield while they were filming the show in Buenos Aires, Argentina this year. Apparently he hooked up with Marx on the first day of filming and a source claimed they could barely keep their hands off each other.

“It was awkward because he was all over her the second we started filming,” the source said.

“It was like he was trying to make Brooke [Blurton] jealous because she was there too.”

These red-hot rumours got people wondering about Megan’s boyfriend back home, Keith. As far as we all knew they were still together at that point — they still had photos of each other on social media and for all intents and purposes were Very Much On.

Keith actually slid into the DMs of So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto to set the record straight about whether Megan cheated on him while overseas.

He said that all the chat and whispers around their relationship had “gotten a bit out of control” and they had actually broken up a few months ago — much like Konrad and Abbie.

“Megan and I broke up a few months ago,” he said.

“She put her things into storage and went travelling as she didn’t want to move into a new place before going away. We’ve still been spending time together as we do love each other and are best mates despite everything.

“She’s not a cheater, this dialogue has got to stop. It’s not nice for me or her.”

Despite the fact they’ve both scrubbed each other from their respective Instagram grids, Keith told So Dramatic! he still wants to protect Megan from nasty rumours and is hoping they can repair things in the near future.

“I’m hoping we can get back together sooner than later,” he said.

“I don’t love the media attention but I at least want it to be true and I’d like to protect Megan as much as possible.”

Buddy… I dunno if you’re gonna get that fairytale ending.