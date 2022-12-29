Kim Kardashian‘s white-grey-beige house has been endlessly made fun of because of its resemblance to both a desolate psych ward and the inside of a mausoleum. But turns out it gets even more cursed: the home’s dreary theme is also enforced onto house staff.

Speaking on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed that the fact her staff “are all colour-coordinated” was intentional.

“Absolutely. I have uniforms,” Kardashian told Martinez.

“It’s not like ‘hey, this is like your uniform.’ It’s just colour palettes.”

Kim then explained she has a handbook of rules about how her house staff can dress, which requires them to wear “greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, [and] khaki.”

“I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking,” she said.

But why does Kim want her staff to match her furniture, you wonder? Because she wants them to blend in so they don’t disrupt her mansion’s “zen” vibe. Fkn yikes.

“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,’” she said.

“And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’”

Hmmm.

Forgive me for my skepticism, but I think it’s worth noting Kim Kardashian was the subject of a lawsuit by former employees who alleged she denied them legally required breaks (including meal breaks), overtime pay, and pay cheques in general. A former employee who was 16 years old at the time alleged he was forced to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee.

Judging from all that, her uniform rule which coincidentally makes her staff disappear into her walls feels just as insidious as her soulless decor. It’s giving “I don’t want to perceive you”. Gross.