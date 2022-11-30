Kim Kardashian Posted A Bunch Of Photos Of Her Home & Her Fans Did Not Dig The Crook Vibes

Kim Kardashian dropped a photo dump of house pics on Wednesday, only to be torn to shreds by the internet for them. Safe to say it’s been a big week for Kimmy.

In an Insta upload captioned “Things at home that make me happy”, Kim shared what you’d presume would’ve been a series of uplighting, joyous images. However, this was not the case.

Instead, her followers were treated to a bunch of desolate and downright depressing images that reflected the worst that minimalism has to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The comments section and the internet more broadly lit up with folks dropping their spiciest two cents in reaction to the piccies.

Kim Kardashian is like “my living room is the coziest room in the house❤️” and this is the living room pic.twitter.com/OLNvYavzsM — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) November 29, 2022

I have never been more scared of anything than Kim Kardashian’s house. Her bedroom looks like the inside of a mausoleum. pic.twitter.com/QRTn1FrEdE — Kelly K. (@KellyKozakowski) November 29, 2022

Kim K’s house looks like a concrete museum — T (@tinnkky) November 29, 2022

Followers in the comments section compared the house to a “psych ward”, a “tomb” and “the stuff of nightmares”.

Hate to say it but all those sentiments kinda ring true. It’s definitely giving “if you make a mess, you clean it up immediately or this friendship is over”.

The remainder of the comments section was littered with people writing #cancelbalenciaga in response to Kim’s involvement with the brand after its disastrously fucked campaign involving children.

The fashion mogul — who has been associated with Balenciaga for years — said she stayed silent despite fans urging her to boycott the brand because she wanted to conduct her own investigation into how such a cooked shoot could take place.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period,” she said.

The brand claimed the court documents were not approved material for the shoot and it is taking legal action against the parties who were involved in creating the set.

Balenciaga has since taken down the campaign and released an apology.

Very messy.