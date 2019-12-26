What the shit is going on with Ciarran Stott and Kiki Morris, you guys? The Bachie alumni – both who have been rumoured to star in the upcoming Bachelor In Paradise season, by the way – have been stoking the romance rumour flames for months now.

Why is this weird, you ask? Well, if they ARE on Bachelor In Paradise, surely they shouldn’t be flaunting their love around until the show airs? But here they are, very much LOOKING like they’re flaunting their love while on hols with fellow Bachie dudes Timm Hanly and Jackson Garlick:

The footage of the pair was taken by Timm from his balcony at the hotel they’re staying at. Normally this stuff would scream bullshit to me, but Kiki and Ciarran didn’t know they were being filmed, and like – how’s that lounging all over each other’s chairs vibe, you know?

Guys, that looks VERY romantico.

Once they realised Timm was filming, they quickly went all “JUST PALS HAHAHAHAHA”

Okay, so I’ve thought way too hard about this whole thing – chalk it up to working during the holidays and having far too much time on my hands. I have reached three conclusions.

1. Kiki Morris & Ciarran Stott Are Just Mates

Ciarran seems like the touchy-feely type, and those types often flop all over their mates and are very affectionate. So maybe he’s lolling all over Kiki’s sun bed because he is just her very good, touchy-feely pal and they do not touchy-feely each other’s rude bits?

2. Kiki Morris & Ciarran Stott Are Trolling Us

This is a common thought among Bachie fans, because all other footage of the two has been pap shots and so on. There’s always trolling from Bachie folks – even the publicity team do it to us, remember Carlin “going to Bali” right before Angie Kent’s finale episode?

But my thing here is – they didn’t know they were being filmed by Timm. Why be playing fake-couple unless you are doing it for the paps? Then again, if they WERE together and didn’t want to be seen, they’d have asked Timm to delete the video, right?

3. Kiki Morris & Ciarran Stott Are 100% Loved Up

As I said, that was some very coupley-looking hanging out by the pool up there. Not to mention the numerous other sightings of the pair hanging out looking very much in love.

It would actually shock me if they WERE together because as far as I’m aware from my deep obsession with the Bachie franchise, you are not at all allowed to flaunt a new relationship formed on the show until the show has aired. For all we know right now, Timm Hanly – looking v. single from Instagram – went on BIP and is engaged right now, you know? They’re meant to keep it quiet, and this is NOT keeping it quiet.

Then again, humans are humans and we aren’t all gonna follow the rules. Maybe somewhere in Sydney there’s a frazzled publicist who’s been called back from their festival road trip to manage the sitcho now, you know?