During last night’s bombshell episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Ciarran Stott yeeted Jess Brody out of Paradise, effectively ending the love triangle that also included Kiki Morris.

In the lead-up to the ep, Stott seemingly warned Bachie viewers of the shade that was to come via the following Insta post where he wrote, “I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

Jessica also addressed her rejection with the following inspo paragraphs, which she captioned with: “You are enough.”

On her IG Stories, she also instructed fans not to “bully” or “send mean comments” to anyone ‘cos “it’s all good,” and also “pls let’s not compare women.”

But it wasn’t all seriousness as she also took the opportunity to laugh at the situation with the following tongue-in-cheek posts:

Kiki also shared a pic from her viewing party and captioned it, “#TeamKiki.”

Jess’ parting words as she was booted from Paradise last night were: “Kiki needs to watch out with Ciarran.”

TBH, if Kiki isn’t by now aware that Ciarran’s an absolute fuckboy, she’s in for a world of pain.

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7:30 on Channel Ten.