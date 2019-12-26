Everyone, remain calm. And what I mean by remain calm is, absolutely start throwing all your hottest items of clothing into a duffel bag and screaming down the phone to your fellow Bachelorette fan friends, because your three faves – Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott, and Jackson Garlick – are on holiday, TOGETHER, in the sunny Central Coast.

As someone who thought Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly hated each others guts, them being pals enough to go on hols together is wild news to me. You simply do not go on holiday with people you hate, you don’t even go with people you can mildly tolerate. You have to be mates, so we must assume they are nothing less than BFFFFFL4EVA, right?

They’re joined by Mr. Garlos Pies himself, Jackson Garlick, and – interestingly – Kiki Morris, Bachelor alum and rumoured Bachelor In Paradise season 3 star.

The gang have just been traipsing all over Terrigal, taking sexy group photos and hitting ~de clerbs~.

In fucking adorable make-a-baby-in-me news, Timm went to Jackson’s Nan’s Chrissy Eve dinner. STOP BEING CUTE YOU UNATTAINABLE ASSHOLE.

The trio of dudes also did a bunch of shout outs for those suffering from the drought and the bushfires, urging fans to donate to Buy A Bale, the NSW Rural Fire Service and Port Mac Koala Hospital.

Kiki meanwhile is out here doing max spon:

Why is this alarming me:

Anyway their Instagram Stories are L-I-T, featuring lots of shirtlessness and hooning around.

If you wanna track the gang down, they frequented Mumbo Jumbo’s, Island Time Espresso, Terrigal Pub and seem to be staying at Terrigal Pacific Coastal Retreat. Not that I investigated or anything. Not like I stalked all the tagged photos of all locations for more tea. Not like I’m, you know, packing up my shit and leaving family holidays to drive down there.