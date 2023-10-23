Kelly Clarkson Has Dropped A Juicy IG Statement Denying She Talked Shit About Taylor Swift

Kelly Clarkson has posted a statement to Instagram denying claims that she talked shit about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship on her talk show.

Over the weekend the OG American Idol winner came under fire for some comments she made on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 19. During a chat with Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, the pair talked about Kelce’s recent sketch on the comedy show which centred around how obsessed everyone is with Taylor attending the NFL.



“It was hilarious,” Kelly told Bowen.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now.

“It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching. They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’”

You can check out the interaction below.

While I felt like this was just a lighthearted chat, a bunch of news sites and publications interpreted that this was a big diss by Kelly.

So on Sunday, Kelly took to her IG Grid – not even an IG Story – to clear the air.

“Just a quick public service announcement every everybody since this seems to be breaking news,” the black-and-white text post began.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro-romance. Yay, romance.



“Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request,” she wrote, concluding with “Okay, carry on and GO COWBOYS!”

She said what she SAID.

For what it’s worth, I don’t think Kelly meant anything by those comments.

She’s a big Swiftie.

In fact, many people believed that it was Kelly’s idea for Taylor to re-record all of her tracks after Scooter Braun got his grimy little mitts on the masters.

And, to drive my point home, the discourse around the actual NFL reporting balls to the wall about Taylor and Travis’ romance is very much alive without Kelly Clarkson’s comments.

In fact, after the SNL sketch, the NFL released a statement to Deadline.



“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the statement read.



“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”



That’s a good strategy to connect with a new audience if you ask me.

