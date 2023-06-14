More Details Have Emerged About Alleged Assault Involving Bachie Star Keira Maguire At Melb Bar

More details have emerged about Melbourne influencer Keira Maguire‘s alleged involvement in a drink-throwing incident at a South Yarra bar.

The Herald Sun reported on Friday that Maguire, who appeared on Richie Strahan‘s season of The Bachelor in 2016, will face court in August on multiple assault charges.

Maguire was reported to have allegedly thrown a drink at a patron and gotten involved in an altercation while dining at The Osborne Rooftop and Bar.

In an Outspoken podcast episode released on Tuesday, hosts Amy, Sophie and Kate Taeuber revealed more details about the alleged incident.

“Back in March, many people believed Keira was the accused influencer because she was in attendance at the South Yarra bar on the night the alleged altercation took place,” Kate said.

“Apparently Keira was seated with her friends in a booth and the altercation took place in an adjoining booth.

“It is alleged that police were called and CCTV footage was taken from the venue.”

The allegations first came to light back in March, when former Love Island stars Anna McEvoy and Matt Zukowski — whom Maguire dated — revealed on their Where’s Your Head At? podcast that a well-known Melbourne influencer had allegedly thrown a drink at another person at a South Yarra bar.

While they didn’t name the influencer, McEvoy claimed she was at the bar when the alleged incident went down and saw the aftermath, which she described as “wild and unhinged”.

“I didn’t see it happen but I was very much there,” she alleged.

“I saw the aftermath and I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it happened, to be honest.”

Following her stint on The Bachelor, Maguire appeared on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 and Bachelor In Paradise in 2020.

Maguire is set to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court for a mention hearing on August 3.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Maguire for comment.

Image credit: Instagram / @keiramaguire