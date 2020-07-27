Bachelor In Paradise star Keira Maguire has addressed the drama that went down in last night’s episode of the spicy dating series.

In the episode, Keira got into it with Alisha Aitken-Radburn over a series of things from Instagram drama to bitching about people behind their backs.

Suss out our recap for more of what went down.

Keira has now broken her silence on the controversial feud in an interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, claiming she “walked into a trap” and was not responsible for the drama.

“I did not start any drama,” she began. “That came fully positioned, I walked into a trap!”

“Why can’t they just give me a second to let me meet people and not create drama for me when I just want to have a good time. It was hard because I had someone questioning my character and my integrity, it made it really difficult for me to continue. It made me wake up the next day going ‘I don’t even want to be here’.”

She added, “I just felt like from then on I had to prove myself to people. I was like ‘I already have to do this on the outside world’. I guess when you put yourself on reality TV you’re opening yourself up to be judged and criticised.”

She concluded, “If you have a problem with me maybe take me aside instead of positioning yourself as a victim, she knew what she was doing but I’m the idiot that fell for it.”

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7:30.