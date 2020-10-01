Jodi Grollo, AKA ‘Karen from Brighton’, has officially decided to pack up shop and move up north to Queensland, leaving her days of trotting around Victoria behind.

After a two week stay in a mandatory Northern Territory quarantine facility, Karen from Brighton will be free to walk the entirety of the sunshine state, so Queenslanders can now get excited to spot her North Face jacket out in the wild.

Karen told her 13k followers on her social media page, @therealkarenfrombriiighton, that she was heading north to become Karen from the Sunshine State in a post made last night.

Set to the tune of John Denver‘s Leaving on a Jet Plane, she sang a dreamy melody to remind the world that she stills thinks Premier Dan Andrews is “full of shit.”

“I am leaving on a jet plane, I don’t think that I’ll be back again,” she sang.

“I really don’t want to go, but Dan is just so full of shit. I mean, seriously, now he is just taking the piss.”

(Points there for that excellent rhyme scheme.)

“And why are we listening to all those flogs that ‘don’t know’ – seriously, ‘I don’t know’, ‘I can’t recall’, ‘it wasn’t me,’ ‘I don’t remember’. Bugger off. I am over. I am done. I am out.

“Cheers Victoria.”

Jodi Grollo of course rose to infamy when she stated on national television that she had “walked all of Brighton.”

Truly a claim like that is just ripe with meme potential.

Add on to this the fact that White women who complain when they don’t get what they want are called ‘Karens’, and you have her iconic new title.

Dan Andrews then had to shut her down completely.

“Whether you’re in Broadmeadows or Brighton, stay at home means stay at home, and if walking your streets is boring, then being bored is much better than being in intensive care,” he said.

It is as of yet unclear as to which suburb Karen from Brighton plans to walk all over next, but I have no doubts that we’ll be hearing from her once she hits Queensland.