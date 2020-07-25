Thanks for signing up!

The son of Jodi Grollo, otherwise known as last week’s viral sensation Karen From Brighton, now has an Instagram page dedicated to her exploits, and it is serving surprising levels of sass.

Last week, Grollo achieved viral fame after speaking with Nine News about the perils of lockdown, which prevents Melbourne residents from exercising outside their own neighbourhood.

“You get sick of walking the same streets,” she said, while walking the city’s Tan Track. “I’ve done all of Brighton.”

She copped a roasting on social media as a result, and premier Daniel Andrews put the boot in during a press conference.

“If walking your local streets is boring, well, being bored is much better than being in intensive care. That’s my clear message,” he told reporters.

Grollo said at the time that she is not on social media, but per reports in The Daily Mail, her son has since started an Instagram for her. The bio reads:

“The official account of Karen from Brighton who appeared on Channel 9 news and was personally attacked by Daniel Andrews.”

As you can perhaps imagine, the page takes more than a few digs at the premier, chiding him for failures around hotel quarantine and a perceived lack of support for local businesses:

From Wednesday 8 July, Melbourne and Mitchell Shire were placed under a six-week stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

From Wednesday July 22, residents are required to wear masks or face coverings when leaving home.