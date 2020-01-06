With loads of celebrities, local and international, A-list and Z-list, donating scores of money to aid bushfire relief, punters are calling out the stars who haven’t done their bit, including the Kardashians who certainly have a penny or two to spare.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan called out the famous family for their lack of action on the bushfire crisis.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashains/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” the follower wrote, tagging the entire family.

Her tweet clearly hit a nerve with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian as the ladies hit back with tweets of their own, insinuating that they’ve already donated but did not announce it publicly.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicise everything,” Kim wrote.

“Modern King James Version Therefore when you do your merciful deeds, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may have glory from men. Truly I say to you, They have their reward,” Khloe wrote.

“We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organisations/websites where we can all help save our planet,” she added.

“Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention.”

“We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

Whether or not the family has actually donated anything remains to be seen.